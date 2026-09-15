What is IMAX Enhanced and do you really need it?

IMAX has become somewhat of a household name of late, thanks to the virality of 70mm presentations like The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. But you may have noticed that the company has expanded its footprint beyond giant cinema screens with a designation for at home-viewing, as well. On Disney+, for instance, a growing number of movies now carry the IMAX Enhanced label.

Confusingly, however, IMAX Enhanced doesn't necessarily mean you're getting the absolute best in image or sound quality. Streaming services intentionally limit the bitrate at which content is delivered to prevent buffering, and this applies to IMAX Enhanced streams too. 4K or Ultra HD Blu-ray offers the highest bitrate, but not every movie gets the IMAX Enhanced label.

What's more, you don't need an IMAX Enhanced-certified TV or sound system (yes, those exist) to realize its benefits. This may seem confusing as many other standards like Dolby Vision actually need compatible hardware too.

So what's the deal with IMAX Enhanced and does the certification really bring anything meaningful to the table?