What's the 30-degree rule for TVs?
Math can show you the way.
Have you ever worried you're sitting too close to your TV? If you have, we're here to give you some guidance on ideal viewing distances based on the size of your television. It might surprise you, but a lot of research has actually gone into this topic, with even the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers weighing in. A good way to judge the perfect viewing distance for the best budget TVs (or their high-end alternatives) is to follow the 30-degree rule. Follow this relatively straightforward advice and you should ensure you're never straining at your TV again.
What is the perfect viewing distance for a TV?
Ultimately, this is subjective (we're not going to distance shame you 'round these parts). Of course, that hasn't stopped the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers from forming some strong thoughts on the matter. As reported by RTings, the SMPTE believes you should sit at a distance where your TV's screen takes up a minimum 30-degree field of view when watching general content. Or to put it in easier to measure terms, about 1.6 times the diagonal size of your television. With a 55-inch screen that equates to seven feet four inches, for 75 inches that's ten feet, and with 85-inch TVs you should place yourself around 11 feet four inches away from that colossal panel.
The SMPTE also makes a case for the 40-degree rule. If you're looking for a slightly more cinematic or immersive experience, sitting at an angle where the TV fills 40-degrees of your field of view is recommended — that's 1.2 times the diagonal size of the screen. This suggestion might make some sense if you're a fan of the best PS5 games too, and regularly find yourself straining to make out small in-game text. And on that note, here's how to choose the best TV for gaming right now.
There's also (and brace yourself for this doozie) the 62-degree rule. Are you a fan of cranking your neck as you watch The Odyssey for a fifth time in the front row of an IMAX theater? Then by all means sit a mere 5.9 ft from that 85-inch TV you just picked up. Just don't send your optometrist after us when your eyes fall out.
How far should you sit from a 65-inch TV?
It might surprise you if you grew up in an era of teeny (but seriously thicc) CRT televisions, but 65-inches is now the most popular screen size for modern TVs in the US based on sales figures. If you want to know the ideal viewing distance should you own this size of panel, let's quickly break down distances depending on which rule of degrees you approve of. Those sold on the 30-degree rule will want to sit around 8.7 feet from the screen. Is the 40-degree rule more your jam? Then plop yourself down about 6.5 feet away. And if you really want to cane your corneas by following the 62-degree rule, by all means place yourself just 4.6 ft away from that 65-inch screen.
It's important to note that none of this is an exact science. C'mon, who actually busts out a measuring tape to calculate precise viewing distances before binging on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for 14 hours straight? The vast majority of casual TV viewers aren't suddenly going to rearrange their living rooms for the 30-degree rule. The dimensions/layout of your lounge are going to play a major role in how close or how far away you view your TV. Take this particular writer: I sit about 11.2 feet away from my 77-inch OLED mainly because that's as far back as I can make my La-Z-Boy recline before it bumps into my breakfast bar. And yes, I really did use a measuring tape to find out that figure. Feel free to judge.
What are the downsides of sitting too closely to a TV?
Many of us grew up with that one elderly relative who would constantly try to give us the heebie-jeebies by stating our pupils would implode if we kept our faces glued to the TV. And you know what? That old party pooper had a point. Sitting too close to a television screen can cause serious eye strain,as your peepers frantically shift back and forth to keep up with all the action that's occurring on the screen. Not only can this make your eyes dry and fatigued, in more severe cases viewing a TV at close distances can lead to blurred vision or headaches.
There are picture quality reasons why it's worth adhering to the 30-degree rule, too. Take a platform like YouTube. As much as we all love falling down endless holes of cat videos and shorts where folks turn molten red trying to keep down a Carolina Reaper, YouTube videos (even 4K ones) are often heavily compressed. Sit too close to your TV, and unsightly video artifacts become super easy to spot, making for a rough viewing experience. With certain types of TVs, sitting at an overly close distance can heighten flaws with panel quality. Just take VA LCDs. These TVs have infamously narrow viewing angles, so if you sit at a distance where you're outside that ideal angle, issues like backlight bleed will swiftly highlight an LCD television's uniformity issues.