Diablo V is coming out in spring 2029

BlizzCon has brought some unexpected news for the Diablo franchise, including a spring 2029 release window for the next installment in the video game series, as well as a confirmation of an animated TV series adaptation in the works with Netflix. For the game, Blizzard's teaser video and article only hints at the story's continuation after the events of Diablo IV, but it looks like players will be thrown straight into hellfire.

Like the Diablo V teaser, the confirmation for the animated TV show was equally light on details and we still don't know the release date or which animation studio is in charge of the adaptation. Blizzard said it will have more to share about the series throughout the development process and only hinted that "Sanctuary's darkness is spreading."

For those who aren't devoted Diablo fans, rumors of a TV adaptation for the franchise have been circulating for a while. A report from 2020 hinted that a Diablo TV series would be done in an anime style and was in preproduction with Netflix in charge of distribution. Beyond the confirmation of the fifth major game in the franchise and a TV series, Blizzard also hinted at similar adaptations for its other popular titles, including Overwatch and Warcraft.