Rumors resurface about 'Diablo' and 'Overwatch' animated series

As reported by GamesSpot, Activision president Nick van Dyk added a few interesting notes to his LinkedIn profile, which suggests two shows could be in the works. Under his experience section, he mentions his role of "executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment's IP." He goes on to say the show -- rendered in an anime style -- is currently in pre-production for worldwide distribution through Netflix.

Then, further down, van Dyk also writes that with his creative partner, he "developed and sold an animated series based on Blizzard's Overwatch franchise." Overwatch 2 is out later this year and Blizzard has already released a number of animated shorts in a bid to promote its new game, but has also detailed the backstory of some of its existing characters in the first instalment too. If true, the new claims imagine something a lot bigger than what has been released before.

It's not known when van Dyk last tweaked his profile, so plans could certainly have changed in that time. In any case, nothing has been formally announced for either Diablo or Overwatch, although there's certainly appetite for both. Engadget has reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment, and we'll let you know if and when we get any new information.