Tesla's second-gen Roadster is finally getting a debut nearly a decade later

It's been delay after delay, but Tesla is finally committing to an official reveal date for its new-and-improved Roadster. In a post on X from the official Tesla account, the second-gen all-electric hypercar is expected to make its debut on October 10.

Despite Tesla's poor track record with previously-promised dates, it's more likely this announcement will stick. In August, The Information reported that Tesla would launch its Roadster soon, particularly with the ability to fly. We're not sure how Tesla is going to deliver on this capability, but the company's website features a countdown to the Roadster reveal, which is teased by an image of what could hint at cold-gas thrusters that are supposed to come with the SpaceX model that flies. While a flying car sounds nice, it could be about as impressive as the Cybertruck's Wade Mode.

Those waiting for the next Roadster model have been left in the dark since the prototype's initial reveal in 2017. At the time, Tesla said its updated electric sports car would go from 0 to 60 mph in less than two seconds, come with a top speed exceeding 250 mph and offer more than 600 miles of range. Back then, the base model Roadster started at $200,000, while a Founder's Edition variant went for $250,000. However, some of those who preordered the Roadster for $50,000 have already canceled their reservation, including OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and tech YouTuber, Marques Brownlee.