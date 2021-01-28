Tesla's Roadster won't go into production until 2022

Since Tesla launched its sleek and wildly fast next-gen Roadster supercar EV back in 2017, we haven’t heard a ton about it. In a recent tweet, however, Elon Musk said that Roadster production isn’t set to start until next year (2022), confirming that it will be delayed by a good two years over the original date.

Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

As Musk wrote, engineering only finished this year, as the “tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors” to getting the design nailed down, apparently. Those will be key to the Roadster’s predicted acceleration of 0-60 MPH in 1.9 seconds, 250 MPH top speed and 600 mile range.