Tesla's 1,100HP 'Plaid' Model S sport sedan will arrive in late 2021

To cap off the Battery Day unveiling, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed video of the long-hinted-at Plaid version of a Model S sedan. Back in 2019 Tesla showed video of a triple-motor equipped Plaid prototype lapping Laguna Seca in 1:36, and according to Musk, on Sunday it dropped the time to 1:30.3. Following his usual confidence, the exec said that the time could drop by another three seconds, and break the record for fastest production vehicle of any type.

The only thing more insane than Ludicrous is Plaid.



Arrives late 2021 — Tesla (@Tesla) September 22, 2020

This version of the Model S sedan — that goes well beyond the previous Performance version with its high-speed “Ludicrous” mode — will be available in late 2021. As far as specs, Tesla promised 1,100 horsepower, sub-two-second 0-60 MPH time, and a 200MPH top speed. As far as range, according to the video the Plaid model can go 520 miles or more between charges. Pre-orders are available now on the Tesla website, as seen above, with a price starting at $139,000 before applying potential savings.