4 cool projects you can do with Home Assistant on Raspberry Pi

Home Assistant can start innocently enough. Maybe you simply need the bedroom lights to turn off automatically, but that's just a gateway drug. After a while, your washing machine starts texting you and your phone charger becomes a part of your bedtime ritual.

That flexibility is the whole appeal. Home Assistant is a free, open-source smart home platform that can integrate devices and services from different manufacturers and use things like location, power usage, NFC tags or a device changing state to trigger automations. It currently has over 1,500 integrations.

You don't need any of Home Assistant's hardware to get started, either. Home Assistant OS officially supports the Raspberry Pi 4 and Pi 5, with a minimum of 2GB of RAM and a 32GB microSD card, and it is the recommended installation for most people who bring their own Pi. The software is free, and there is no subscription or feature paywall, though optional services like Home Assistant Cloud cost extra.

When it's up and running, the more interesting question is what you can get your house to do for you.