The best smart plugs in 2026

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Smart plugs aren't the most complicated smart home device — they really just turn stuff off and on — but they do make life a little easier. Since using smart plugs, I've grown accustomed to having the living room lamps click on just before sunset and go off when I say goodnight to Alexa or the Google Assistant/Gemini (Siri can turn off a few of my lights, but isn't compatible with all of them). Most smart home device makers have a plug or two in their lineups, but finding one that's compatible with your chosen ecosystem, that's easy to set up and reliably connects can involve a little trial and error. That's why we tried more than a dozen models to find the best smart plugs you can buy right now..

Best smart plugs for 2026

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best smart plug overall Kasa Smart Plug Mini EP25 (4-pack) Assistant support: Alexa, Gemini, Siri, Samsung SmartThings | Energy monitoring: Yes | Matter support: No | Hub required: No All of the plugs eventually did what they said they would, but each had a quirk or two that gave me pause – except TP-Link's Kasa EP25. From installation to implementation, it was fuss-free and reliable. It's also one of the cheaper plugs on our list at just $13 each (but you'll usually find it in a four-pack) and one of the best Wi-Fi plugs overall. It works well with both iOS and Android and on all four smart home platforms. The Kasa app has a clean, intuitive design and includes the features you'd expect like timers, schedules, a vacation mode and smart actions (aka scenes). TP-Link also makes Tapo smart devices, and now you can control both Kasa and Tapo products from the latter's app. The Tapo app has more features and controls, so I recommend using that one after you've set up and linked your Kasa plugs. The EP25 is an updated version of the HS103 that adds Apple HomeKit compatibility, so I was able to control it with both an iPhone and an Android phone. If you also live in a blended OS home, I recommend onboarding with the iPhone first. After tapping the + button in the Kasa iOS app, a HomeKit pop-up will prompt you to add the plug using the QR code from the box. (The code's also printed on the plug, but that's harder to access.) Once set up in HomeKit, it was easy to add the plug to the other smart home apps. Google Home and SmartThings just need your TP-Link log-in details and Alexa uses the Kasa "skill." Once you've added one plug, any future TP-Link devices you incorporate should automatically show up in each app. If you're only using an Android device, the Kasa app will walk you through using a temporary Wi-Fi network to get the plug online. After setup, I named the plug and assigned it a room (making sure it was the same in each app to avoid confusing myself). Then I programmed various routines and schedules and asked all three voice assistants to turn the light on and off – everything worked without a hitch. In the weeks of testing, the EP25 never had a connection hiccup, even after I relocated it to the basement, which is the farthest point from my router. My single complaint used to be that sharing with another user wasn't supported within the Kasa app. That feature is now supported in the Tapo app (to which you can easily add all your Kasa devices). But Google Home has worked best for my family to share smart home device control, between iOS and Android devices. It's even great for families on the same OS. Pros Works with all four major smart home platforms

Works with all four major smart home platforms Solid, stable connection

Solid, stable connection Affordable

Affordable Easy setup Cons Model is four years old at this point See at Amazon

Engadget Best smart plug for Alexa-enabled homes Amazon Smart Plug Assistant support: Alexa | Energy monitoring: No | Matter support: No | Hub required: No If you have many Amazon Echo devices and use Alexa to answer your questions, control your music and manage your timers, Amazon's smart plug makes the most sense. Your Echos and Alexa app already have your details, so you won't have to create an account, enter your Wi-Fi password or switch to a different app, which makes setup mindlessly simple. In addition to naming your plug, you'll also want to designate it as a light (if that's the case) under Type in the settings menu. That way, when you say, "Alexa, turn all the lights off," it will act accordingly. I was impressed with the speed of the onboarding process and how seamlessly the plug blended into the ecosystem, adding another IRL appendage to flex. I still get a small thrill when I say, "Alexa, goodnight," and all goes dark. However, you won't be able to use the Alexa smart plug with any other smart home app — but it's not surprising Amazon makes the best Alexa smart plugs for it's own ecosystem. The only other drawback, and it's not a small one, is the Alexa app's lack of sharing capabilities. You can create households that let other people in your home access your Echo speakers through their phone, but they can't see your smart home devices. If you're the only one who needs app access and everyone else in your home is happy to interact via voice commands only, this plug couldn't be simpler. At $25, it's not the cheapest smart plug, but like all things Amazon, it goes on sale fairly often. Pros Dead-simple setup with Alexa

Dead-simple setup with Alexa Stays reliably connected Cons Only works with Alexa

Only works with Alexa Can't share app control See at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best Matter Plug Kasa Matter Smart Plug KP125M (2-Pack) Assistant support: Alexa, Gemini, Siri, Samsung SmartThings | Energy monitoring: Yes | Matter support: Yes | Hub required: Only with HomeKit The Kasa KP125M plugs are best Matter smart plugs we tried. They work with all four platforms, install easily and reliably maintain connections. Most Matter devices need to be initialized with a QR code, but this plug also supports Bluetooth onboarding, which saves a step. I set it up through the Kasa app first and because I already had another Kasa plug installed, the process was simplified, automatically prompting me to add the plug with a couple of taps. Adding the device to Alexa, Google Home and Samsung's SmartThings worked the same way, with each app letting me know I had new devices available to add. To add the plug to HomeKit, I had to scan the included barcode. The process didn't work at first and I ended up having to long-press the button on the side to make it enter pairing mode. Unlike some Matter plugs, KP125M doesn't require a Thread border router. And because it's also a smart Wi-Fi plug, you don't need a Matter controller, such as a smart speaker for access when you're away from home. That said, many of the negative reviews on Amazon have to do with the plug's poor HomeKit compatibility. In addition to the setup hitch I mentioned, the connection with the HomeKit app and Siri was extremely spotty until I added Apple's HomePod mini to the mix as a dedicated hub. After that, the reliability improved. The KP125M also provides detailed energy monitoring in the Kasa app. From the home screen, tap on a plug to see stats on its energy usage, along with an estimate of how much that energy will cost you on your next electric bill. You can even enter in your per-kilowatt hour pricing to get a more accurate picture. While we wish there were a way to see the energy usage from all connected devices at once, it's still a useful insight to have on a per-plug level. It's important to note that our best overall pick is $7 cheaper and also works with all four platforms. The higher price tag is likely due to the Matter logo on the side. Honestly, I'd call the KP125M plug more of a hybrid Wi-Fi-Bluetooth-Matter plug, which could be why it played nice with every platform. Another Matter plug, the Eve Energy Matter plug, requires you to have a HomePod for HomeKit access, a Nest Hub for Google Home connection and a SmartThings hub to make it work with Samsung's system. The Matter plug I tried from Meross requires Wi-Fi splitting to properly connect, which is doable, but inconvenient. Pros Works with all four major smart home platforms

Works with all four major smart home platforms A good starting point for Matter connections Cons Kasa's non-Matter plug works just as well

Kasa's non-Matter plug works just as well HomeKit connectivity is spotty without a HomePod See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best smart plug without Wi-Fi or an app Emerson SmartVoice 4-in-1 Wall Plug Assistant support: None | Energy monitoring: No | Matter support: No | Hub required: No An offline smart plug might seem like a contradiction in terms, but the Emerson SmartVoice plug is proof such a thing exists. It has no app, doesn't need Wi-Fi and definitely doesn't send your voice to any cloud for processing. Instead, the built-in mic listens for a few wake words and performs a set number of commands after you speak. Say, "Hey Emerson, lights on," and whatever's plugged into the smart outlet snaps on. Saying "Hey Emerson, power off," turns it off again. You can also set timers to wake the plug or put it to sleep in 15, 30 or 45 minutes or in one, two, four, eight or 12 hours. There's a blue LED indicator that flashes to indicate various things, including power status, whether it heard your or not, or that a timer is running. The light will also help you set the wake word to Plug one through five — useful if you have more than one Emerson Smart plug in a room. Immediately after plugging it in, the smart plug responded to my commands. It was easy enough to reprogram it to listen for "Plug three" using the power/program button and the timers I set properly shut off my lamp after the right duration. The 4-in-1 model I tested has a couple of USB ports and an always-on AC plug in addition to the smart outlet, which is clearly indicated. The plug itself is compact enough to not block the other outlet. With no app and no Wi-Fi, there's not as much control as with other smart plugs (the lack of scheduling abilities is probably the biggest disappointment). But the SmartVoice tech (also available in fans, heaters, air fryers and more) is still effective. That's good news for the privacy conscious and anyone who doesn't want the hassle of a complicated setup — they can still have the convenience of voice control. Pros No Wi-Fi or app required

No Wi-Fi or app required Great for the privacy-conscious

Great for the privacy-conscious Compact and sturdy design with extra outlets Cons No scheduling abilities See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best smart plug extender TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Outlet Extender Assistant support: Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri | Energy monitoring: No | Matter support: No | Hub required: No If you need to get the most you can out of a single outlet, the Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outlet Extender should do the trick. It has three always-on plugs, three individually controlled smart plugs and a group of three USB ports that can be controlled as a group. It plugs into the top slot of a standard dual outlet and covers the entire face. It can be secured to the with an included mounting screw, which will replace the screw securing your outlet's face plate. There are LED indicators for each of the three smart plugs, as well as buttons, so you can turn things on and off manually if you prefer. I also appreciate that each of the plugs is oriented horizontally, with the grounding prong facing outward. That allows for a lot more space for awkwardly shaped adapters. But my favorite feature is the handy, downward-facing nightlight, triggered by the onboard ambient light sensor. The light itself is dimmable and emits a warm yellowish glow. It's such a pleasant touch — but you can easily turn it off or schedule when it should come on within the app if you're using this somewhere that a nightlight isn't ideal, such as a bedroom. Like most TP-Link plugs I've tried, the Outlet Extender connected quickly and without a hitch to the Tapo app, and then synced up easily with Google Home and Alexa via account-linking. The printed QR code on the side got it connected to HomeKit. Over the week or so that I used it, I had no disconnects or other issues. I even stubbed my toes less often when I had to grab something from my darkened office at night. Pros Three independently controlled smart outlets

Three independently controlled smart outlets A little ledge holds your phone on top as it charges

A little ledge holds your phone on top as it charges Works with all four major smart home platforms Cons Only comes in white See at Amazon

Emporia Best energy monitoring smart plug Emporia Smart Plug with energy monitoring (4-pack) Assistant support: Alexa, Gemini | Energy monitoring: Yes | Matter support: No | Hub required: No Emporia's smart home ecosystem extends to EV chargers, solar equipment and whole-home energy monitors. So it's not surprising the company makes some of the best smart plugs with energy monitoring. In the case of an LED lamp, the power draw is going to be miniscule — but these plugs can give you insight into bigger loads such as those from a humidifier or even a small space heater (the plug can handle 1500 watts at 120 volts with a max load of 15 amps). A four-pack goes for around $35, which puts each plug below the cost of many plug-in power meters. So for less money, Emporia's plug can gather stats and stop idle devices from vampiric energy drains. Last year, Emporia issued a preemptive recall on its plugs for a potential fire risk. They worked well enough before the recall to earn an honorable mention in an earlier iteration of this guide, but the updated plugs are now faster to connect. A finicky setup prevented us from fully recommending it before but now, that kink has been worked out. In addition to useful monitoring, easy setup and reliable connections to Alexa and Gemini, the plugs' comprehensive app can also incorporate Emporia's other equipment, should you ever decide to add those devices to your home's power grid. See at Amazon

Tapo A great energy-monitoring smart power strip Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Assistant support: Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Samsung SmartThings | Energy monitoring: Yes | Matter support: Yes | Hub required: No First things first: this is not a small power strip. The Tapo 360 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip measures about 14 inches long and three inches wide, which is probably bigger than what most people are used to in such a device. But it's not just taking up space. The six AC plugs are generously spaced and each one can be individually controlled. There's a convenient on/off rocker, three USB-A ports (though those aren't smart-enabled) and it's also a surge protector. The substantial cable is three feet long, which is reasonable for a power strip and gives you options for placement. The Tapo 360 is Matter-certified and compatible with all of the major smart home platforms. I had no trouble setting it up with any of them, aside from the usual initial hiccups with HomeKit. You'll use account-linking with your Tapo credentials to get it set up with Google, Samsung and Amazon's systems, and use a QR code for Apple's. If, like me, you can't get HomeKit to discover it at first, try turning the plug off for 20 seconds or so, then close and reopen the HomeKit app and try again. In addition to giving your appliances app, voice and scheduling control, the smart strip also monitors energy usage from each plug, which you can view in the Tapo app. I plugged in my space heater and saw the appliance chewed up two kilowatt hours in one morning, prompting me to turn the dial down to low instead of medium. The Tapo app is fairly well-featured and easy to use. It can handle schedules for each of your Tapo or Kasa plugs, as well as routines and automations to control multiple devices from TP-Link. Of course, if you want smart devices from other companies to be part of your automations, you'll need to rely on your assistant-enabled platforms — and the Tapo 360 works seamlessly with Siri, Alexa, Bixby and Gemini. Pros Six individually controlled outlets

Six individually controlled outlets Energy monitoring for each plug

Energy monitoring for each plug Easy set up with any smart home ecosystem Cons Large See at Amazon

The best outdoor smart plugs for 2026

Most people will likely use outdoor plugs for two things: patio lighting and holiday string lights. The devices are designed for the outdoors with a weatherproof protection rating of IP64 or higher, which means they're impervious to dust and can handle splashing water from rain and sprinklers. They have a longer Wi-Fi range than indoor plugs, for obvious reasons, and many have dual outlets, with individual control over each one.

Setup is the same as for indoor plugs: you'll use your phone to help the plug find your Wi-Fi using its companion app. The only tricky part is getting your phone within Bluetooth range of the plug (which it uses to initialize setup) and in Wi-Fi range at the same time. I had to awkwardly stand at a triangulated point in the middle of my driveway to get things communicating properly. Once set up, the plugs will communicate using your router for voice and app control and your phone needn't be anywhere near the plug.

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best outdoor plug Kasa TP-Link Smart Wi-FI outdoor Plug EP40A Assistant support: Alexa, Gemini, Siri | Energy monitoring: Yes | Matter support: No | Hub required: HomeKit function is better with a HomePod The TP-Link Kasa EP40A reliably adds outdoor control to your world. The device looks like most smart plugs designed for outside spaces, with two downward-facing receptacles on the body and a short cable leading to a three prong plug. Unlike others, the plug head exits the cable at a right angle, so the unit hangs flat against the wall. That keeps things neater, but can get in the way of other items that might need access to the outlet. Setup is the same as with indoor Kasa plugs: download the app, create an account and add the device. You won't be asked to scan a QR code to connect with Alexa or Google Home — just go to the respective app and the device should pop up after it's set up with Kasa. For Homekit, you'll need to scan the code, which is both in the box and on the back of the plug itself. It took a few attempts to get connected to HomeKit, but nearly every time I initialize a smart home device with Apple's ecosystem I hit a similar snag, so I don't blame the plug. Once connected, I was able to ask Siri to turn on the holiday lights. (I even asked the Gemini to shut them off and Alexa to light them up again and assistant switching was glitch-free.) If you want to use the Tapo app, you'll find user-friendly controls and a straightforward scheduling feature. When I moved the plug from the garage to the side of the house, every system found it quickly and no re-install was necessary. In use, the plug maintains its connection and responses are quick. I've been using this one for my patio string lights for a year now with no hiccups. Pros Works with all four major smart home platforms Cons More expensive than the Wyze plug See at Amazon

Best uses for a smart plug

Before you buy one, it helps to know how a smart plug works best. They are designed for things that have an on/off switch, making them great for doing things like turning regular ol' lamps into smart lights. If you want a fan to move some air around before you get home, a smart plug can help. You can load a basic coffee maker with grounds and water the night before and wake up to a fresh pot in the morning. And instead of an air purifier running all day, you could set it to just run when you're away.

But gadgets that need to be programmed further, or require a stand-by mode, aren't ideal. If you want to control built-in lights, you'll need a smart light switch, which are more involved than smart plugs as they can involve in-wall installation. Smart bulbs are also an option for automation, and we have an entire guide devoted to those.

Some smart plugs can even monitor how much energy they use and display those figures within their companion app. That might not be much use on its own, as lamps with LED light bulbs consume very little energy, but it could help you keep tabs on your overall energy consumption.

What to consider when buying a smart plug

Setup and use

Adding a smart plug to your home is relatively simple. You'll use the manufacturer's app to initially connect, after which you can add the plug to a compatible smart home ecosystem so you can use voice control and other features. Both the brand's app and your smart home app will let you name the plug, set schedules and program "routines" which provide automation for multiple smart devices at once. But as you can guess, a manufacturer's app only lets you control products from that brand. If you want whole-home automation, operating, say, a plug from TP-Link's Kasa, a smart bulb from Philips Hue, a smart thermostat from Honeywell and a camera from Arlo without switching apps, you'll need to use a smart home platform, which means you'll need to consider compatibility.

Compatibility

Smart home devices connect through wireless protocols, often using more than one to communicate with your phone, smart speaker, router and in some cases, one another. The majority of smart plugs use Wi-Fi, but some have recently incorporated Matter, a relatively new wireless standard intended to solve integration issues between different brands and manufacturers, while also improving security and reliability.

More of these smart plugs are coming to market and, for now, most Matter devices work via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a low-power mesh network called Thread. Matter requires a controller that stays at home, like a hub or smart speaker, to manage things when you're out and about.

As for Bluetooth, most plugs, including all Matter plugs, use the short-range protocol to get the device set up for the first time. Some can continue to run on Bluetooth in the absence of another option, but the connection isn't as reliable and you won't be able to control the plug when you're away from home, or perhaps even just on the other side of the apartment.

Because Matter is relatively new, it may be easier to consider the manufacturer's system you'd use the most. There are four major "branded" smart home platforms: Amazon's Alexa, Google Home, Apple's HomeKit and Samsung's SmartThings. The first two work with the widest range of brands and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. HomeKit not only limits app access to Apple devices, but it's also compatible with fewer plugs. You can also turn to open-source software like Home Assistant or go with the larger functionality of IFTTT if you want to, say, have your lights turn off when your Uber arrives. For the purposes of our testing, we stuck with the four big players. Nearly every plug we looked at clearly stated which platforms it works with, both on the packaging and retail product pages.

Of course, there's no rule that says you have to stick with one home assistant. You might have an Echo Dot in the basement, a HomePod in the living room and a Google Nest Mini in the kitchen, each controlling any compatible devices. My kid has a great time telling Alexa to turn on a light then asking Google's Gemini to turn it back off.

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

Hubs and smart plugs

All of our top picks recommended here don't require a hub and connect directly to your home's Wi-Fi router. That means if you already have wireless internet and a smartphone or tablet, you can quite literally plug and play. The exception is Apple's HomeKit. If you want to pair up a compatible plug with that platform, you'll need a HomePod speaker, Apple TV or an iPad that stays in your home to enable remote control when you're away.

Some smart plugs require a hub regardless of which platform you use. For our guide, we focused on the simplicity (and lower cost) of options that work on their own, but hub-dependent devices may make sense in certain situations. Some companies, like Aqara and Lutron for example, make a vast range of smart home products, adding automatic shades, window sensors, smart locks and air quality monitors to the more traditional cameras and plugs. If you're going all-in on one brand and plan to get a plethora of connected devices, a hub can keep your Wi-Fi network from getting too crowded and provide a more seamless setup with reliable connectivity. Zigbee devices use their own protocol (different from Wi-Fi or Bluetooth) and also requires a hub.

Sharing

Once a plug is set up with your platform and voice assistant of choice, anyone can control the plug just by talking. If someone else wants to control things with their phone, things get more complicated. Google makes it easiest, allowing you to invite another person just by tapping the + button within the Home app. Whomever you invite will have full access to your connected devices – including cameras – so this is only for people you trust the most.

HomeKit makes it similarly easy to grant app access to someone else, but as with most things Apple, it only works for other iOS users. Amazon only allows you to share access to your Echo, not your connected home devices.

Many smart plug manufacturers allow you to share control through their app by inviting another person via email. But this only grants access to devices of that brand. Hopefully as Matter expands, multi-admin features will become more widespread.

If you get a new Wi-Fi network

Most people will wirelessly connect their smart plugs to their home's Wi-Fi router. Matter, Z-Wave, Thread and other smart home protocols can work over local networks, but for most setups, the signals telling your plugs what to do will be dispatched through your router. If you happen to get a new one (like I did when it became clear my very basic gateway could not handle the number of smart home devices being tested) you'll need to take a few steps to get everything reconnected.

Depending on the brand, the steps may simply involve using the plug's companion app to update your credentials (network name and password). Or it will require deleting the device in the companion app, doing a factory reset (typically by pressing the onboard button for 10 seconds) and setting up the plug like it's brand new. GE Sync and Emporia plugs allow for a credentials update via their apps, others, like TP-Link Kasa and Meross plugs require deletion and a factory reset to get along with your new network. Amazon's smart plug updates automatically after updating the associated Echo device.

How we tested the best smart plugs

Before I decided which smart plugs to test, we considered brands Engadget staffers have had the best experiences with, both in review capacity and personally. We also checked out other online reviews. I then looked at factors like price, compatibility and relative popularity. Then, I tested about a dozen plugs using their companion apps and the four major smart home ecosystems. With lamps, lights, heaters, fans and more plugged into them, I set schedules, create routines, use voice control and generally live with the devices to evaluate them. I and continue to test good candidates as new models hit the market.

Other smart plugs we tested

Eve Energy Strip

The Eve Energy Strip only works with HomeKit and it's a bit more expensive than our pick for a smart strip. But it's an exceedingly attractive device complete with an aluminum frame and easy-to-read LED buttons. Those act as both indicators and manual switches for each of the three, individually controlled and nicely spaced plugs. Setup happens through the HomeKit app but after that, you can control the plug (and curiously, many other smart home devices active in your HomeKit profile) through the Eve Energy app. Here, you'll be able to create schedules and automations as well as monitor the plug's energy usage.

Meross Matter plug (MSS115)

I wasn't able to test the Meross Matter plug fully. It requires Wi-Fi splitting, a process that's certainly possible for the average consumer, but more involved than it should be, considering the more than dozen other plugs I've tested don't require such a step. The plug itself also blocked the other outlet. Meross has an updated version of the Matter device on the way, one that looks to solve both issues and we'll update this guide accordingly once we've had a chance to test it.

Roku Smart Plug

Roku's smart home gear is basically Wyze equipment with an app and packaging that are more purple. The Roku smart plug performed just fine with both compatible voice assistants (Alexa and Gemini). The companion app doesn't offer scheduling that revolves around the timing of the sunset in your area, but the plugs go for less than $10 each and if you've got a Roku TV or streaming device set up and want to keep everything on-brand, it could be a fit.

Aquara Smart Plug

The Aqara plug requires an Aqara hub. In tests, the connectivity was solid and the companion app allowed for useful if/then automations that can rope in other Aqara devices like locks, window shades, cameras and more. The plug also worked well with voice assistants from Amazon, Google and Apple. As a stand-alone plug, however, it's tough to recommend the nearly $100 combo to anyone who isn't planning to get a complete Aqara smart home setup.

Smart plug FAQs

What are the disadvantages of a smart plug?

While they're great when everything is working properly, smart plugs can be frustrating, adding a layer of complication to the simple act of turning on a light, if something goes wrong. For example: If your Wi-Fi goes out, your smart plug won't work. If the smart plug loses its connection to your router, it won't work. If you change your Wi-Fi password or provider, you'll have to re-program your smart plugs. If you forget what you named a particular plug during setup, you may be faced with an irritating conversation with your voice assistant. The best way to avoid some of those problems is to get a plug that works reliably, which is one of the features we considered for this guide.

How much power does a smart plug draw?

Smart plugs don't draw much more power than whatever you're plugging into them. True, they remain on standby to await instructions from your smart assistant or other controller, so they're always using a small amount of power. But if, for example, you set a light to automatically turn off at night, and that light would otherwise stay on unnecessarily, the smart plug will save far more energy than the watt or two extra that it draws.

Do smart plugs use Bluetooth?

Some smart plugs use Bluetooth to connect to your phone during setup. After that, most connect to your home's Wi-Fi network.

What appliances should not be plugged into a smart plug?

Common sense will help you determine what not to plug in. Obviously anything dangerous like power tools should not be plugged into a smart plug. Appliances that require supervision, such as space heaters and curling irons, shouldn't be set to turn on automatically if no one will be around. You also shouldn't bother with anything that needs further programming. Simple on/off appliances like lamps and fans work best.