The best smart LED light bulbs for 2026

Connectivity: Bluetooth or hub | White or color? Both | App features: Light schedules and automations, home and away modes, syncing with movies and music | Smart home compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri/HomeKit | Expandability: Includes outdoor lighting

If you've done any research into smart lights, you've probably come across Philips Hue bulbs. The range is popular for a variety of reasons, and we agree they're the best smart light bulbs you can get thanks to their wide compatibility, easy to use mobile app and their expandability. Particularly, if you know you want to outfit more than one room in your home with these IoT devices, Philips Hue is the way to go.

The first thing that's important to know about Hue bulbs is that they are now Bluetooth enabled. That means you can buy a few to try out first, then easily expand your system with a hub when you want to add more lights to your home. Previously, the hub was required for any and all lights, but now it's much easier to dip your toe into the range before fully taking the plunge.

Like all of the other smart lights we tested, you only need to screw in a Philips Hue bulb, turn on your light, and follow the instructions in the mobile app to start using it. Even if you only have the lights in one room to start, we still recommend grouping them into their own "room" in the Hue app so you can easily control the entire space's environment at once.

Hue's White + Color bulbs provide a range of warm to cool whites and millions of colors to experiment with in your smart home. Colors are rich and vibrant, and Philips' pre-programmed scenes, such as Energize, Bright and Relax, let you quickly emulate your old "dumb" lights with different warmth levels of white light. You can pick from a number of color scenes in the app, too, but it's also easy to create your own color temperature. So if you've always wanted to flood your office with a rainbow of vibrant colors while you're live-streaming on Twitch, you can find the precise presets you want, save them and then turn them on with just a few taps in the app.

The Hue app is pretty easy to use, and the bulbs support voice commands from Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant. That means you don't even have to open the app to control your lights; you can simply use voice control and say "Alexa, turn off the bedroom lights" and only the lights in that designated room will extinguish. You'll be able to add up to 10 bulbs to your system using Bluetooth alone – at which point you'll have to add a Philips Hue hub into the mix to support up to 50 lights. The hub also enables things like HomeKit connectivity, light schedules and automations, home and away modes and syncing with movies and music.

Arguably the most useful of those features is automations, which lets you set on/off schedules for your lights, including automatically turning the lights off when you leave the house. It's understandable why Philips would make these few features exclusive to those with Hue hubs – adding a hub into the mix makes the system more reliable, allowing you to do more with increasing numbers of connected lights, plus it will encourage many to invest in a hub and more Hue bulbs over time. We like Hue's hub not only for its reliability, but also because it allows finer and more flexible control over your devices. So if you're on vacation and want to turn on your living room lights to see what's going on, you can do that.

Expandability goes beyond the number of lights you have in your smart home: It also includes multiple smart bulbs you can install outside, too. The Hue range has a ton of indoor and outdoor light bulbs to choose from, including recessed lights, outdoor pedestal and flood lights, light strips and more. It's one of the few ranges available today that gives you a ton of options to make every bulb in and out of your home smart, which is important to consider if you know you want to go all in on the smart light front.

But that brings us to the biggest downside of Philips Hue, which is the price. Hue bulbs are on the expensive side, with a two-pack of White + Color Ambiance bulbs costing $100. If you're looking for cheap bulbs to test out smart lighting, some of our other top picks below, like the Kasa smart light bulb, will be better choices since most of them have lower prices per bulb. However, if smart lighting is something you want to invest in going forward, we recommend going with one of Philips' Hue starter kits: the White + Color Ambiance starter kit, including three bulbs, a hub and a smart button, comes in at $210, which is cheaper than if you were to buy all of those components separately.