Netflix is making movies based on Crazy Taxi and Stranger than Heaven

Netflix and Sega are teaming up for more movie and TV adaptations of video games. The first project that's bubbling away is a film based on a series that's well known for its gripping narrative, Crazy Taxi. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the writers of last year's enjoyable reboot of The Naked Gun, are writing the script.

The movie — which appears to be a live-action comedy — will likely arrive after the next game in the series, Crazy Taxi World Tour. That's set to arrive next year.

Also on deck is a live-action crime film based on Stranger Than Heaven, the next title from Yakuza/Like A Dragon developer RGG Studio. That action-adventure game will hit PC and consoles on January 15.

In addition, Netflix will be the home of another Sonic animated series, following Sonic Prime. The upcoming show will be made with pre-schoolers in mind. Netflix said in a press release it'll be "a high-voltage, comedic, yet emotionally grounded series built for kids who want to feel a little edge, a little attitude and a lot of 'that's my crew' wish fulfillment."

Netflix has a boatload of other game adaptations in the works, including a live-action Assassin's Creed series set in ancient Rome and a reality cooking competition show based on Overcooked. During BlizzCon over the weekend, Blizzard revealed an animated series based on Diablo is coming to Netflix while hinting that adaptations of other franchises are in the works. Before all of those, a second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will land on Netflix next month.