Elon Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI have moved to dismiss a lawsuit against Apple, according to a court filing. The suit has been resolved in a federal court in Texas, though we don't have any details as to the reasoning behind the dismissal.

We also don't know if some kind of settlement has been reached. Engadget has reached out to Apple for more information. We'll update this post when we hear back.

The original lawsuit was brought forth by Musk's companies last year and accused Apple of violating antitrust laws. This was because the company integrated ChatGPT tools into Apple Intelligence, which "locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing."

The complaint also suggested that both Apple and OpenAI were conspiring against SpaceXAI's products, like the occasionally Adolph Hitler-praising chatbot Grok. It went on to accuse Apple of not promoting its apps on the App Store.

"If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store," the company once told Reuters.

It's worth noting that many of OpenAI's rivals had apps that spent some time at the top of the App Store charts, even after the partnership with Apple. This includes both DeepSeek and Perplexity, though not SpaceXAI.

OpenAI was also named in the original lawsuit. Musk's companies say it will continue to pursue claims against the ChatGPT maker, according to a report by CNBC. Today's dismissal only pertains to Apple.

xAI's decision to create and host a breeding ground for predators to spread nonconsensual sexually explicit AI deepfakes, including images that digitally undress children, is vile. I am calling on the Attorney General to immediately investigate the company and hold xAI... — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 14, 2026

SpaceXAI is currently embroiled in another lawsuit. This one involves accusations that Grok was used to generate thousands of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) images. There are also allegations that it facilitates "the large-scale production of deepfake nonconsensual intimate images that are being used to harass women and girls across the internet." This led to an official investigation by authorities in California, which is ongoing.

Whoever could guess why the Grok app to the top of those App Store charts? It's just gotta be market manipulation.