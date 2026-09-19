You can use DeX on the Galaxy Z Fold 8's inner screen with this trick

Samsung DeX has long been a fan-favorite feature. Since 2017, it has quietly lived in the settings of flagship Samsung devices, always ready to save people in a pinch. If you don't know, Samsung DeX is an excellent tool that allows users to easily turn their Galaxy device into a full-on desktop. All you need to do is turn DeX on, connect it to an external display (wired or wirelessly) and you're ready to go. You can even connect peripherals like a USB dock, mouse and keyboard, and they will all work.

When DeX was first released, phone displays were way smaller, so it didn't make sense to try running a desktop interface on the phone itself. But that's no longer the case, especially with devices like the Z Fold 8 that sport a big 7.6-inch inner screen.

Thankfully, you can now use all of the features of DeX right on your Z Fold 8 directly. It's thanks to an app called Gadesk, which is currently available on the Play Store, so no shady websites or sideloading are involved.

As it's not a hack, it doesn't require rooting or other complicated software. Once the app is installed, it takes just a few minutes sorting out the settings before you can start using DeX on your Z Fold 8 alone — no monitor or external display needed.