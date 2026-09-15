Apple TV cleaned up at the Emmys with eight wins for Widow's Bay and Pluribus

Apple TV has only been around for seven years but it just beat 55-year-old HBO for the prestige TV crown in 2026 (again). Apple's streaming service collected eight Primetime Emmy awards last night, including six for Widow's Bay and two for Pluribus. That's on top of the 20 Creative Arts Emmys it won earlier, bringing the platform's total to 28 in 2026. HBO, meanwhile, won five Primetime Emmys this year (plus 16 Creative Arts Emmys), while Netflix took home three, along with 13 Creative Arts Emmys.

After earning 19 nominations, comedy horror Widow's Bay was Apple TV's big winner this year. It garnered Emmys for best comedy series, lead actor in a comedy series (Matthew Rhys), supporting actor and actress in a comedy series (Stephen Root and Kate O'Flynn), outstanding writing for a comedy series (Katie Dipold) and outstanding directing for a comedy series (Hiro Murai). Critical darling Pluribus picked up two awards for lead actress in a drama series (Rhea Seehorn) and outstanding writing for a drama series (Vince Gilligan).

HBO's big winners were The Pitt and Hacks, a drama and comedy about emergency medicine and comedy, respectively. The Pitt won for drama series and lead actor (Noah Wyle), two of the more prestigious prizes of the night. Jean Smart took home the lead actress in a comedy series award for Hacks, while DTF St Louis took the Emmy for best limited or anthology series and Tom Pelphrey won best supporting actor in a drama series for Task.

Finally, Netflix won Allison Janney an Emmy for best supporting actress in The Diplomat, while Sally Field really, really liked winning lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Remarkably Bright Creatures. Finally, Matthew Rhys took home a second lead acting award (limited or anthology series) for Netflix's The Beast in Me — the first time that's ever happened at the Primetime Emmys.