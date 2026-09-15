Google's latest Pixel drop will keep you more connected to your VIPs

Google has revealed the new features coming to its Pixel devices this month, including an update to VIPs that will make them easier to reach. On Pixel 6 phones and newer, you can now see expanded widget options that you can use to quickly send a text or call your VIPs or favorite contacts straight from the home screen. You'll also get new notification badges where you can see if you've received an urgent message or if you have an unread one from a VIP in a glance.

The company is expanding Scam Detection in-app and inside Messages, as well. In the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, India, Germany, Mexico, Japan and France, Scam Detection can now alert you if it spots potential fraudulent messages across chat apps in your notifications. If you're in the US, the feature will alert you of potential scam messages right within your Gboard keyboard.

Google is also rolling out a Wear OS 7 update to all Pixel Watch 5 devices. It comes with a more personalized Gemini that you can access offline and a more accurate GPS route tracking. The update also includes an expansion of its one-handed gesture control. With this update, you can now double pinch to open notification center from the watch face, to scroll through Gemini responses, to scroll through cards in Wallet and to toggle between Google Maps reviews, among others. As usual, just turn your wrist to navigate back to the previous screen.

Finally, you can customize your phone — if it's a Pixel 6 or newer anyway — with Harry Potter Audiobook Packs. They can change your wallpaper, icons and sounds with elements from the new audiobooks. All eligible Pixel users in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Australia will get two free months of Audible, as well.