Razer's Kiyo V2 Pro webcam can capture 4K video at 60 fps

To keep up with new rivals' smaller dedicated video cameras and increasingly capable smartphones, Razer is introducing an upgraded 'pro' version of its Kiyo V2 webcam, with a powerful new imaging sensor, increased dynamic range and some convenient AI tools and features.

The $300 Kiyo V2 Pro's biggest upgrade is 60 fps capture, meaning less blur for your work calls, livestreams and everything else. It uses Sony's 8.3-megapixel STARVIS 2 sensor, the same one that rival Elgato uses in its latest 4K webcam. However, Razer has paired it with a lens that can go as low as f/1.9 aperture, which should improve low-light performance and offer a stronger bokeh blur effect.

AI features include auto-framing, which you might have already seen on recent iPhones' FaceTime calls, with integrated intelligent pan, tilt and zoom to keep users in frame, but... tastefully. Like recent Razer mics, the company is introducing one-click output enhancement, which will automatically handle exposure, white balance and noise depending on your environment.

Razer also says the new cam can capture ultra-high dynamic range to help pull out more detail regardless of your lighting setup. Interestingly, the company chose to reduce the field of view from 93 degrees on the V2 to 86 degrees to maintain image quality at 4K and reduce any fisheye lens effects at the outer edges of the frame.

The Kiyo V2 Pro also supports Razer Synapse for software-based controls to fine-tune ISO, shutter speed and more. Regardless of your PC setup, the Pro webcam includes both a clamp for monitor and laptop edges and a universal mount for separate tripod use. My favorite touch is the slick, integrated privacy shutter that looks like a camera shutter mechanism.

The Kiyo V2 Pro is on sale now at Razer.com and other retailers, priced at $300.