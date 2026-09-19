The pros and cons of using wired vs. wireless Xbox controllers
Wired controllers are convenient, but wired gamepads require less maintenance.
I'm an Xbox gamer who battles with dead batteries pretty often. I've stuck with a pair of rechargeable AAs for years, and while I could hook up my standard-issue Xbox controllers to my console via USB, I never do. There's a reason the Xbox (and most consoles of the last few decades) ships with wireless-by-default controllers: convenience.
Now, wired Xbox controllers do have some advantages. There aren't any batteries to worry about, and sync issues aren't a concern either. Next time you're looking to buy a gamepad, think through these pros and cons of wireless and wired Xbox controllers.
Going wired won't guarantee less input lag
Competitive gamers want the fastest response times from a controller, so there's minimal delay between what they do and what happens on-screen. Connecting wirelessly introduces latency, so you'd think this area would be a slam dunk for wired controllers. Surprisingly, it isn't that clear-cut.
Polling Rate Test reports similar polling rates (how often the controller reports its state to the console or PC) for Microsoft's Xbox controllers when used over USB and through the Xbox Wireless Adapter. The latter is an accessory that uses the same proprietary connection protocol of Xbox consoles to connect the controller to a PC. Each polling rate is around 125Hz, which means maximum input delay of about eight milliseconds. In a game running at 60fps, that's roughly half a frame of delay, which is not perceptible to most people.
This isn't a measurement of the entire delay between pressing a button and seeing something happen, though. On the Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft uses Dynamic Latency Input to send your latest button presses just before the game needs them, helping it respond sooner.
It's different if you're connecting over Bluetooth (to a PC or phone/tablet). Polling Rate Test estimates you'll see an extra four to eight milliseconds of delay, but this will also depend on your setup (like how many other wireless devices are nearby). If your controller feels slow to respond, it's worth trying a wired connection. A cable won't get rid of input lag completely, but it can help if a wireless connection is unreliable in your situation.
Your display and the game you're playing also matter, as frame rates and game performance can cause a delay with what you're seeing on-screen.
Wired controllers won't leave you scrambling for batteries
As mentioned, I'm always switching out pairs of rechargeable AA batteries when I'm gaming. There's never a good time for your controller to run out of power, unless you've just finished playing. It's a minor inconvenience when playing a single-player title, but can completely interrupt an online match.
A wired controller deals with this problem entirely. You don't need batteries since it receives power over USB. There's no need to think about when to recharge, and there's no ongoing cost to replace your batteries. Any suitable USB data cable should work, so you might want to keep one around in case the batteries run out.
If you prefer to use a wireless controller, this will take a bit more planning. Microsoft estimates you can play with a standard controller for up to 40 hours using AA batteries, but this will depend on the batteries, as well as whether you're using any accessories like a headset or the plug-in keyboard. Keeping a pair of rechargeable AAs on hand to swap in quickly is a good compromise.
Microsoft also has another solution you can try: the Xbox Rechargeable Battery. You place the battery pack where AA batteries normally go, then use the included 9-foot USB-C cable to charge it. The cable is long enough that you can plug it into your console if battery life gets low during a session. It's a good alternative to rechargeable batteries since those need their own charger.
Wireless controllers give you more freedom to move
The impracticalities of a wired controller only pose a problem in certain setups, so think about where you use your Xbox controller most. At a desk, you're probably not expecting people to walk in front of you, so a cable doesn't create a trip hazard or something for children to tug at.
In a living room, a wire has a better chance of becoming an obstacle. Think about cable distance: how much length do you need to sit comfortably with some slack for movement? With too much slack, wires can wrap around furniture or get caught when you get up and forget about them. Running a cable under a rug or along a baseboard can help, but that's not always possible.
With a wireless controller, you don't have to plan around any of these worries. You can sit anywhere in the room where you can comfortably see the screen, and can easily swap your controllers around if you're playing with friends and family.
Wired controllers can be simpler and cheaper
There are plenty of cheaper third-party Xbox controllers that only feature wired support. Basic wired models from brands like PowerA and PDP make sense if you're looking for an affordable spare. The advantages of wired pads can be even more relevant for a controller that you don't use often. For instance, there's no need to worry about dead batteries in a controller that has sat for months when a friend comes over for split-screen a few times per year.
Third-party controllers may also come with tweaks to the official Xbox layout. For instance, they can include extra customizable buttons on the back that handle actions you'd typically use your thumb for. Others, like the GameSir G7 SE, feature upgraded Hall effect thumbsticks, using magnetic sensors instead of conventional sticks that can start to drift over time.
Compatibility isn't guaranteed, even with an Xbox-style button layout, so check that before you buy Xbox accessories. Some models might work wirelessly on a PC, but are limited to USB connections for an Xbox console.
The pros and cons that matter most depend on your setup. For most people, the latency when connected to an Xbox wirelessly isn't noticeable, and the convenience of avoiding wires is great. If you're playing on a PC, opting for a wired connection sidesteps the increased latency of Bluetooth. The key differentiator is whether you want the freedom to move or prefer a wired connection that won't leave you swapping batteries. The only way to know for sure is to try it out and see how well a cabled controller fits your setup.