Stop replacing the batteries in your Xbox controller – Do this instead

The official Xbox rechargeable battery kit (the Play and Charge Kit) offers a setup similar to the PS5's DualSense. It replaces the standard AA batteries with a single lithium-ion battery pack that slots into the controller's battery compartment and charges over a USB-C cable. As the name implies, the kit allows you to continue gaming while the controller recharges. The official Xbox kit costs $24.99, lasts up to 30 hours per charge, and takes about four hours to fully charge.

If you prefer to go unofficial, there are several great third-party alternatives. Many of them ditch direct USB-C charging and instead sell dual-battery charging docks. Rather than plugging in your controller when it's low, you just furiously swap in another battery, so you don't get sniped mid-game. Also, third-party kits generally offer better backward compatibility, allowing you to use the kit even with older controllers like the Xbox One controller.

If AA batteries are more your style, then you can get rechargeable AA batteries. Instead of buying new packs every few weeks, you simply recharge and reuse the same set. Another way you can keep your Xbox controller powered without replacing the battery is by plugging it in when gaming; this way the controller directly feeds off power. Do note that it'll immediately turn off if you unplug it. And no, your AA batteries won't charge if you keep them in while the controller is plugged in via USB.