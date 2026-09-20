How to improve your audio quality on Netflix

We've all been there, settling in for a Netflix night only to end up straining our ears when dialogue sounds distant or garbled. This is actually one of the things Netflix users complain quite a bit about and it has nothing to do with your internet connection or your TV's quality. Instead, it comes down to a mismatch between the audio format Netflix sends and the speakers that play it.

The most frustrating part of it all is that the issue pops up at random. One show might sound just fine, while another will have you straining your ears to figure out what they're even saying without you changing the setup or touching the settings.

The good news is that fixing the problem doesn't require changing any of your sound equipment or even trying to reach Netflix tech support. More often than not, the solution to your Netflix muffled audio is a quick setting adjustment that'll take a minute of your time.