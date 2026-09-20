How to use your phone as a remote for any smart TV

Smart TVs have come a long way in terms of user experience and features, with support for conveniences like AirPlay, voice control and smart hub functionality. Yet, the remote control remains an essential part of the TV experience, and yes, infrared tech is still very much alive despite most remote controls relying on Bluetooth for sending commands. A plus side of having modern connectivity standards built into smart TVs is that you can use your smartphone as a remote control.

Most people carry their smartphones on them, and it's not too difficult to misplace your TV's remote control. It also helps that typing on a smartphone to search for content on your TV is much easier than it is using an on-screen keyboard with a remote control. A couple of modern Android smartphones actually feature built-in IR blasters and come with a universal remote app preinstalled. If your Android phone supports the feature, this is the easiest way to turn it into a remote control for your TV.

Launch the IR remote app, look for an add device button and select your TV manufacturer. The app will then instruct you to test a few buttons to make sure it has found the right set of infrared commands for your TV model. The best part about using an infrared remote control app is that you can even turn your TV on and off using your phone. Unfortunately, this hardware addition is quite rare and isn't available on mainstream smartphones from Samsung, Google or Apple. But don't worry — you have other options.