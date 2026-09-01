You can use your phone as a Roku remote (and it's free)

Losing a TV remote is one of those small frustrations that somehow feel extremely big in the moment. You check the couch cushions, scan the coffee table or bother your dog to check underneath, and there's nothing. Or maybe your Roku remote is right there, but the battery is done, and you don't feel like getting up and looking for replacements or the charging cable. Whatever the situation, there's a good chance the fix is already in your hand — your phone.

The free Roku mobile app turns your smartphone into a fully functional Roku remote. You don't have to make a purchase, get a subscription or go through a complicated setup. It works on both iOS and Android, connects over your home Wi-Fi and brings features that actually improve on the physical remote — like the ability to use your phone's keyboard for typing. If you've never tried it, you might be surprised by how capable the Roku remote app is.