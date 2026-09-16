Threads leans even further into podcasts with transcripts, analytics and more

After dabbling with podcast-specific features in 2025, Meta is diving in head first and adding a collection of new tools to Threads to make it a better place to promote shows. Threads users can now share transcripts of shows, save episodes for later and track the traffic Threads is driving to their podcast, all without leaving the app.

Threads head Connor Hayes teased the social platform was working on a way for people to share transcripts from their shows in August, and the feature is now one of several ways you can promote a podcast episode with Meta's tools. Threads posts sharing episode links can display video clips (if the show offers a video component), show a written transcript of a portion of the show or highlight the featured guest if they're tagged. Tapping an episode link can also play an audio preview, and Meta has added a new "save it for later" button that lets potential subscribers return to episodes that sounded interesting.

Meta

On the less audience-facing side of things, Threads can now send nudges to remind you to share episodes after they premiere, and display podcast insights that let you track things like how many people have clicked on or saved an episode. Interestingly, the platform's approach to podcast analytics is different from the rest of its in-app analytics, where clicking on links to outside platforms is typically de-emphasized.

As a still-growing platform, hopping on the podcast bandwagon makes sense for Threads. Video podcasts have become a natural content source for social platforms because of how easily they can be chopped up for short-form video apps, promoted on text-oriented apps like Threads and X and used as filler for streaming services like YouTube and Netflix. By making them easier to share on Threads, Meta is ideally securing its platform's place as the default way to point new eyes and ears to shows.