Snap Specs launch 2026: Live updates from CEO Evan Spiegel's keynote

Say what you want about the oversized design of Snap's Specs, but the company has shown off one of the most ambitious visions for standalone AR glasses to date. Now, we're finally going to get our first good look at the device and what it can actually do.

Following an initial reveal at Augmented World Expo earlier this year, Snap is about to officially launch the $2,195 device at an event in Los Angeles. Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel has said that Specs are not like the AI glasses Snap's competitors have championed. He's instead presented Specs as a "wearable computer" that can accompany you throughout your day, and maybe make you a little less dependent on your phone.

But while the company detailed some of the hardware and performance upgrades it's been working on for the last few years, there's still a lot we don't know about this version of Specs. A few questions I know are at the top of many minds: what's it like to actually use Specs? Are they comfortable? What kind of third-party app support is there? How does AI fit in? I expect we'll have a better idea of al of it by the time the event wraps.

Snap is hosting a dedicated livestream if you want to follow along. We'll also be watching IRL from Snap's launch event in Los Angeles. Spiegel's keynote is expected to kick off at 4PM PT on September 16, so follow along here for live updates and analysis about it all.

In the meantime, I know just about everyone reading this likely has some strong opinions, whether it's about how Specs look or smart glasses in general. Feel free to sound off in the comments with your questions and reactions.