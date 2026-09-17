Bose refreshes its Ultra Open Earbuds and adds a new sport model to the lineup

Bose has added two new products to its lineup of open-ear earbuds, with the Bose Sport Open Earbuds and the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) arriving on October 1.

The second-generation Ultra Open Earbuds are a direct follow-up to 2024's earbuds of the same name, which Bose regards as its "flagship open-ear experience," with improvements made to sound, battery life and design. They retain their predecessor's unique (and according to our reviewer at the time, divisive) cuff-clip silhouette, which might look a bit weird, but the first time around proved to be very comfortable. Look closely and you'll spot the new beveled finish on the metallic caps. A redesigned case now supports wireless charging and can stand upright.

A new driver promises better bass and increased volume than the first-generation earbuds, and the updated Ultra Open Earbuds get Cinema Mode, Bose's spatial audio experience for your movies, TV shows and video podcasts. Given the open design, don't expect any noise-canceling features, but you do get a three-band EQ via the Bose app, as well as an automatic volume control setting.

The Ultra Open Earbuds support multipoint connectivity with two devices over Bluetooth 5.4, and on launch day Bose will add support for Google Find Hub and Alexa+ in a firmware update. A new Apple Music shortcut also lets you jump straight into your pre-selected playlists.

Maximum battery life has been boosted to up to nine hours, (up from 7.5 hours on the Gen 1 model), with just under 20 extra hours stored in the wireless charging case. If you plan to use the Immersive Audio and Cinema Mode settings a lot, expect battery life to take a considerable hit.

Bose

The other new Bose earbuds are being positioned by the company as completely new, even if they adopt the same name as a discontinued product from 2021. The new Bose Sport Open Earbuds leverage the same OpenAudio tech as the Ultra model, which allows you to listen to your tunes without tuning out the world around you.

They also have a cuff-clip design, but given they're designed for fitness and outdoor sport, Bose has gone for a soft silicone finish and lightweight build. The company says the C-arm cuff attaches gently to your ear, but is secure enough to stay on during head shakes and other fast movements. They're apparently even cartwheel-proof, if you're the acrobatic type. Physical controls should also make adjusting volume or taking calls easier mid-workout.

The Sport Open Earbuds employ custom-designed drivers and also support Auto Volume and multipoint. Battery life is up to seven hours (there are no spatial audio modes to chomp away at the battery here), with 22 hours in the wireless charging case. IP54 dust and water protection means you don't need to worry about getting sweaty on a run, but don't take them for a swim.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds will be available in two colors, Black and White Smoke, and cost $199. The second-generation Ultra Open Earbuds can be picked up in either Nue Black or White Smoke, and cost $299.