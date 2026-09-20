Which major chatbot apps work with CarPlay?

As the most popular AI bot, it's no surprise that ChatGPT is CarPlay-ready. If you already have it on your iPhone, you'll find it on your CarPlay Home Screen. If you don't have it yet, download ChatGPT for free from the App Store (the same goes for the other apps discussed). With your iPhone connected to your car, tap the ChatGPT icon on CarPlay and select New Voice Chat. Then speak naturally when the app indicates it's listening.

If you're not a fan of ChatGPT, several other options are available. Perplexity is one, with Meta AI and xAI's Grok also supported. More recently, Anthropic's Claude has also joined the list of chatbots available on CarPlay. Plus, if you've updated your iPhone to iOS 27, Siri AI is available too — though this requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later for Apple Intelligence.

When you open any of the apps in CarPlay, start a new chat or pick up where you left off before (all with your voice). For Siri AI, try using the "Hey Siri" command if it's available in your car. You can ask about anything, like suggestions on what to do at your destination. If you're driving alone, these chatbots can be a fun way to keep you entertained. Of course, remember that AI isn't perfect and the answers aren't always correct, so it's always a good idea to double-check. Also, some conversations can be distracting and are better left for when you're at home.

By default, newly-compatible CarPlay apps get added to the end of your home screen, so it's worth customizing your CarPlay display to make your most-used AI tools easier to reach. On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > CarPlay. Select your car, then choose Apps. Here you can drag them to rearrange and use the red minus icon to remove any you don't use.