Siri AI is here as Apple releases iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate and other major OS updates

You'll no longer have to install a beta of one of Apple's latest operating systems to try out Siri AI. The company has released the public versions of iOS 27, macOS 27 (aka macOS Golden Gate), iPadOS 27, watchOS 27 and visionOS 27.

As you may have deduced, the major new feature across the ecosystem is Siri AI, the long-delayed revamp of Apple's virtual assistant. Siri AI can pull your personal information from various apps and use what's on screen to bring more context to its responses. There's a new Siri app too, and the company notes usage limits may apply.

At first, Siri AI will only be available on supported devices that are set to English. Apple will add support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish next month.

Siri AI — and features that rely on it across iOS, iPadOS and watchOS — will not be available in the European Union at the outset. Apple says it's "working hard to find a path forward that preserves its users' privacy and security." The overhauled AI assistant is also on hold in China, where Apple says it's navigating regulatory requirements.

Beyond Siri AI, Apple is tweaking the Liquid Glass design language to make it more customizable and readable. The company says the new operating systems feature performance improvements that, among other things, make app launches up to 30 percent faster. Along with other iOS 27 updates, there are new AI photo editing options, support for custom EQ on AirPods, a bill-splitting feature in the US, expanded parental controls and a way to use the same phone number across two iPhones.

As always, you might not be able to install the latest operating systems immediately. There are a lot of Apple devices out in the world, and the company's servers have to handle many folks trying to update their hardware at around the same time.

You can check if iOS 27 is available for your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update and following the onscreen steps. You might need to free up some space first, though.

You can install iOS 27 on iPhone 11 series and newer devices, as well as a second- or third-gen iPhone SE. However, Siri AI will only work on devices that support Apple Intelligence. Those include iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 models or later. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max arrive this week, and the foldable iPhone Duo will follow next month.

The other devices that support Apple Intelligence and Siri AI are:

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

MacBook Neo (A18 Pro)

iPad models with M1 or later

Mac with M1 or later

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Watch Series 9 or later

Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later

Apple Watch SE 3

As with the iPhone 18 Pro models, you'll be able to snag an Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and/or AirPods 5 starting September 18. The new Mac mini and Mac Studio models, both of which will support Siri AI as well, arrive next week. Refreshed MacBooks and iPads will likely follow in the coming months, while Apple is expected to soon unveil a spate of smart home products that support Siri AI.