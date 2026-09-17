Lofi Girl returns with a new house music station and vinyl compilation

Lofi Girl just launched a new 24/7 streaming station called Lofi House. As the name suggests, the channel exclusively plays house music. It streams on YouTube, just like the other affiliated channels.

All of this music is made by humans, and not generative AI. That's been a staple of the Lofi Girl brand since it came on the scene. To that end, the affiliated label Lofi Records has made a compilation that highlights 19 artists that contribute to Lofi House.

Featured artists include Akraam, lofi cassette, KBS, Nabuko and many more. This compilation is now available to stream on just about every major platform, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music, among others.

These songs will also be available in a physical format. That's right. There's a vinyl release coming down the pike. The label has released dozens of vinyl collections and they tend to sell out pretty fast. Pre-orders are open right now.

Finally, the Lofi House station isn't hosted by the iconic Lofi Girl, who is actually named Jade. Instead, the brand has introduced a fictional lofi dude named Julien Maison, aka Lofi Teacher. He's described as a "30-year-old high-school biology teacher" and "the kind of teacher students remember as the cool one." He also has a fairly robust mustache. Jade has been missing from the original stream, which is a trick the brand has pulled before prior to the launch of a new channel.

The original Lofi Girl YouTube channel has been around for over a decade now and has amassed nearly 16 million followers. At any given moment there are thousands of people checking out the stream. That's a whole lot of exposure for artists.

Or course, this isn't the first new channel that's been introduced. There's one dedicated to synthwave, which is hosted by Lofi Boy. Other channels play classical, hip-hop, jazz and more. As of this writing, there's still no Lofi Death Metal channel. This is probably because it's very hard to study with that on in the background.