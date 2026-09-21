PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: which is the better buy?

The PS5 now comes in two tiers: Slim and Pro, with the former taking the place of the launch model and the latter offering a bit more horsepower for a lot more cash. The Slim offers both a digital-only model and one with an integrated disc drive, while the Pro's sole configuration is digital-only. If you buy one of those digital-only systems, an $80 disc drive add-on is available separately. If you're shopping for a used or refurb PS5, be aware that the Digital Edition of the original (non-Slim) model isn't compatible with the disc drive.

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition costs $600 and comes with 825GB of storage, while the disc version has an MSRP of $650 for the 1TB model. The digital Slim used to include 1TB, but in addition to increasing its price, Sony shrank its capacity. You may still be able to find 1TB slim disc models at certain retailers, but this is down to luck. Keep in mind when you put a disc into a PS5, the game still needs to be installed to internal storage. You won't save storage space by using discs compared to downloading digital games.

With all this in mind, the 1TB disc model wins on price. For $50 more, you get 175GB of extra storage and have a disc drive that can play all games released through the end of 2027. Physical games go on sale regularly, so the extra upfront cost will pay for itself before long. Plus, more base storage means you delay needing an SSD for your PS5, which is welcome given current storage prices,

Meanwhile, the heavier-duty Pro console has a sticker price of $900. At the time of writing, it's largely sold out, likely from people buying in anticipation for GTA VI following its major trailer. With the current low stock, you'll see scalper prices on many sites. If you can't find one for the normal price now, it's worth looking again after the GTA VI hype dies down in a few months. A PS5 should have a long lifespan thanks to PS4 backward compatibility and likely several more years of games to come. But if you're thinking about the PlayStation 6 being over the horizon and have no immediate need for a console, it's worth waiting.