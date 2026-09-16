Apple's redesigned Health app is available now in the iOS 27.2 developer beta

After announcing plans to roll out its redesigned Health app later in 2026, Apple is giving anyone running the iOS 27.2 developer beta a chance to try it out now. The new Health app still acts as a repository for all the data your Apple Watch and other Bluetooth-enabled fitness devices collect, but in a first for Apple, now actually tries to do something with that information.

The current beta version of the app includes the new Insights tab that offers an overview of your daily metrics and trends across categories like sleep, fitness, and readiness (an Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 exclusive); and the Longevity tab, which collects several entirely new features. Under Longevity, you can find things like your Health Age, a score that uses data collected by your Apple Watch to estimate how your body functions relative to its age, and movement assessments that can measure things like flexibility, strength and balance. Apple says written and video commentary from health experts will now also appear dynamically in the app in response to your data.

Other promised features are apparently coming in future beta releases, like personalization for summaries in the Insights tab, personalized recommendations and the ability to order labs from Quest.

Combined, the new features go a long way to making the Health app and an Apple Watch more of a direct competitor to Oura, Whoop and Google. All three companies collect similar types of data to Apple, but use AI and their custom software to package it into unique scores, summaries and recommendations. Up until this point, the Health app has mostly existed as a dumping ground for all the raw information a wearable can collect, but not much else.

Apple hasn't announced a public release date for the redesigned Health app beyond "later this year," but the fact it's already appearing in developer betas seems to suggest it won't be too long.