How to use Google's Find Hub to locate your Android phone

The first thing you should do is ensure your phone can be located in case it does go missing. To start with, always keep your phone updated with the latest software. If you're good on that front, check that you're logged into a Google account you still have access to by going to Settings on your phone then tapping your name and then your profile info. You can find the Google account you're using with your phone there. Make sure to verify your email address, as well.

Again, from Settings, go to Location and make sure it's switched on. After that, go back to the Settings page and go to Security or Security and Privacy. From there, go to Find Hub or to Lost Device Protection > Find My Mobile and make sure that Allow device to be located or Allow this phone to be found is ticked on.

You'll also find an option that says Find your offline devices or Offline Finding. Switch that on so that you can still use Find Hub to see your device's most recently recorded location even if it's offline. Take note that you would have to set a PIN, pattern or password on your phone to be able to use the offline finding feature. If you have a supported model, like a newer Pixel phone, Find Hub can even locate your device several hours after it's turned off. Just tick on With network in busy places only or With network everywhere under Find your offline devices, if either is available. Your Bluetooth and Location must also be on.

The options' wording will depend on your device's brand and its custom software interface, but they will mostly likely sound similar to the ones above.