A new Android Find Hub feature will help you remember where you put important things

Google has revealed the new features coming to Android this September, starting with an update to Find Hub that sounds like a blessing if you have bad memory (or ADHD). The company said you'll be able to ask your Android Gemini AI assistant to save the locations of your important belongings in Find Hub. You won't even need a compatible tag or accessory to use the feature. For instance, you can say "Hey Google, remember in Find Hub that I put my passport in the vault inside my bedroom cabinet." You can also attach a photo to go with it.

When time comes that you need your passport, you can simply ask Gemini, and it will tell you where you placed it. You can also view all the items you've saved in Find Hub, along with their locations. This feature will be available on Android 16 and newer devices in regions where Gemini and Find Hub are supported.

If your phone is already running Android 17, you'll get access to a new "Motion Assist" feature that was designed to reduce motion sickness. It puts a transparent overlay with small bubbles on your screen. The bubbles move with the vehicle to "bridge the gap between what your eyes see and the movement of your ride." You'll be able to customize the bubbles' shape, color and opacity, and you can set the feature to switch on automatically or add it to Quick Settings.

Google

Another feature coming soon to devices running Android 9 or newer is "Guided vision," meant for people with visual impairment. As long as you're in a region where Gemini is available, you can share your camera in Gemini Live and get the AI assistant to describe what's in front of you. It will read labels and menus out loud for you or help you find specific objects. You'll be able to add it to your Accessibility shortcuts or launch it from the TalkBack menu.

Starting today, Google is also rolling out Keep integration with Messages, allowing you to share notes like shopping lists in your conversations. The other participants in the chat will be able to edit and add to your Keep notes. Finally, Google has also introduced themes in Messages today, allowing you to choose the colors and the wallpaper for each of your conversations.