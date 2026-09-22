The creator of Windows Task Manager has 'vibe coded' a new version that runs on macOS and Linux

The free version of TMOG handles live system and process monitoring on all three platforms. Pro adds Flight Recorder, a record-and-replay mode for scrubbing back through slowdowns as a sort-of postmortem into why they happened. It costs $39.95 and went on sale through Plummer's own Lemon Squeezy store. It can't be sold via the App Store because Apple's sandboxing forbids apps from listing system processes or killing other programs.

Plummer says that the entire project began as an argument over whether anyone could vibe code Microsoft Word. He didn't think so, but figured something smaller might work. Given he's the creator of Task Manager, it's something he knows better than anyone. "You can't just tell Claude, 'Hey, write a task manager!" he wrote on X. "Well, you can, but it'll be hot garbage."

Instead, he bashed together a 107-page spec sheet, likening it to the work of "some caffeine-addled PM from the 90s," not something you'd really expect from a developer famous for hand-optimizing the original down to roughly 80KB.

Many cross-platform apps deal with supporting three operating systems by wrapping one web app in Electron and calling it a day. Deploying code on every platform is pretty laborious and expensive, and usually takes a team to do. Plummer coded his in under six weeks with two collaborators and Claude Code doing the heavy lifting. You can bash vibe coding all you want, but you can't argue that it isn't changing the economics of a project like this.

For now, it's in beta, and Plummer says early adopters are still uncovering bugs for him to squash. The free version doesn't expire though, and you can download it now for macOS, Windows and Linux without creating an account.