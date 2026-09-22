How to enter VR mode on Steam

Valve's Steam Frame VR headset is finally making its way to fans, albeit very slowly. Similar to its pre-order rollout for the Steam Machine, the company is once again opening pre-orders via a reservation lottery to reduce scalping. However, those who don't want to wait for the $1000 Steam Frame can access VR on Steam right now — with the right hardware, of course.

Steam allows you to play VR games through its launcher via SteamVR, the app Steam uses to link up with VR headsets. This platform supports most headsets — including offerings from Valve, HTC, Meta/Oculus and many more.

It allows you to interface with VR games through the Steam launcher, as well as grant you access to both SteamVR Home and all the nifty settings inside the app's dashboard. Getting all of this started up only requires a few simple steps, and you can follow a few more to take your VR experience to the next level.