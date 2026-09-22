Autonomous car manufacturers have long claimed that self-driving vehicles would reduce traffic accidents. Thus far, the stats are largely in their favor. According to a report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Google's Waymo robotaxis were involved in roughly 65 percent fewer car crashes than human drivers last year. Waymo's own internal statistics, meanwhile, claim that the autonomous vehicles (AVs) reduce accidents with serious injuries by 94 percent. Some critics are understandably dubious, however, noting that more testing needs to be done before anyone can meaningfully certify these safety gains.

A September 2026 report by TechCrunch adds further fuel to the AV skepticism fire. Using exclusive OSHA data, the publication reported that Waymo and Zoox, the steering wheel-free robotaxi company owned by Amazon, caused dozens of injuries to test drivers while training their autonomous vehicles last year. According to the report, drivers experienced sprains and whiplash due to sudden stopping and other mistakes while training AVs to drive around major cities. TechCrunch noted that the dataset is somewhat incomplete, due in large part to the narrowness of OSHA's reporting mandates. Inside sources noted that injuries continued to occur at Zoox throughout 2026, although little is known about the results of Waymo's more up-to-date tests.

The report is just one of several data points that have raised questions about the immediate feasibility of self-driving vehicles. Tesla's robotaxis, for instance, recorded more accidents than their human counterparts during their rollout in Austin, Texas. Meanwhile, news reports are flush with anecdotes of AVs plowing over traffic barriers, swerving into oncoming traffic, running red lights and driving into police standoffs. And while these issues occur relatively infrequently, some experts are concerned that they are likely to become more pronounced as the technology spreads.