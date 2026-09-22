Robotaxis aren't always a smooth ride - here's what passengers should look out for
Waymo, Zoox and Tesla have all faced challenges.
Autonomous car manufacturers have long claimed that self-driving vehicles would reduce traffic accidents. Thus far, the stats are largely in their favor. According to a report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Google's Waymo robotaxis were involved in roughly 65 percent fewer car crashes than human drivers last year. Waymo's own internal statistics, meanwhile, claim that the autonomous vehicles (AVs) reduce accidents with serious injuries by 94 percent. Some critics are understandably dubious, however, noting that more testing needs to be done before anyone can meaningfully certify these safety gains.
A September 2026 report by TechCrunch adds further fuel to the AV skepticism fire. Using exclusive OSHA data, the publication reported that Waymo and Zoox, the steering wheel-free robotaxi company owned by Amazon, caused dozens of injuries to test drivers while training their autonomous vehicles last year. According to the report, drivers experienced sprains and whiplash due to sudden stopping and other mistakes while training AVs to drive around major cities. TechCrunch noted that the dataset is somewhat incomplete, due in large part to the narrowness of OSHA's reporting mandates. Inside sources noted that injuries continued to occur at Zoox throughout 2026, although little is known about the results of Waymo's more up-to-date tests.
The report is just one of several data points that have raised questions about the immediate feasibility of self-driving vehicles. Tesla's robotaxis, for instance, recorded more accidents than their human counterparts during their rollout in Austin, Texas. Meanwhile, news reports are flush with anecdotes of AVs plowing over traffic barriers, swerving into oncoming traffic, running red lights and driving into police standoffs. And while these issues occur relatively infrequently, some experts are concerned that they are likely to become more pronounced as the technology spreads.
Assessing safety records
Autonomous vehicles struggle when road conditions become uncertain. In July 2026, Amazon's Zoox recalled over a hundred vehicles because they failed to identify smoke, following an incident where a software glitch caused a vehicle to drive into an active emergency. A few months earlier, Waymo issued a similar recall after several taxis drove into flooded streets. Tesla, which recently launched its Cybercab robotaxi service, faced a federal probe over its self-driving software's struggles in reduced-visibility environments. Other examples include a Waymo recall for driving into closed roads and construction zones, the breaking of school bus safety regulations, and interference with first responders.
One of the most dangerous safety issues are autonomous vehicles' penchant for sudden stops. According to TechCrunch, brake jabs were the most common cause of injury for AV testers, often caused by phantom debris. A report by researchers at the University of California Irvine further underscores the issue, noting that AVs often make dangerous stops when detecting harmless objects on the side of the road. Tesla, meanwhile, faced a four-year-long NHTSA probe over phantom braking issues.
Software glitches can also cause robotaxis to suddenly stop in traffic. For instance, Zoox contractors told TechCrunch that the company's software systems sometimes shut down, causing a sudden and dangerous stop.
System malfunctions and situational factors, such as power outages, can also cause your robotaxi to block traffic. In Wuhan, China, a system malfunction caused at least 100 robotaxis to stop in the middle of the road. Similar traffic congestion has occurred in San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta, to name a few.
This shouldn't scare you away from using robotaxis. Instead, it is a reminder that the technology is far from infallible. As a passenger, you should always approach an autonomous ride with an appropriate amount of caution, and stay on the lookout for potential warning signs.
What to do when your Robotaxi acts up
But how can you tell that your ride is on a one-way street to Dangertown? Of course, erratic behavior like unpredictable swerving, unreasonable speeds, breaking traffic laws and sudden braking are obvious red flags. But more subtle issues may point to larger issues. Taking unnecessarily complex routes and missing stops can indicate problems. Technical glitches with your app or your car's display screen can be equally reflective of a potential software mishap.
Ultimately, the most important question may be whether you are prepared to respond during a malfunction. Luckily, most robotaxis allow users to end their rides if they detect a problem. Waymo, for instance, provides a Pull Over command in its phone application and in-car display. When pressed, the robodriver will navigate to a safe stopping place. If you have trouble finding the feature, check your display's cabin preferences section.
Similarly, Tesla's Cybercab service provides a Pull Over option in its app and vehicle touchscreen. You can also press the Stop button between the cabin overhead lights. Zoox, meanwhile, provides an Emergency Call Button in its overhead section. Pressing the button will connect you to Zoox Support, who will bring you to a safe stopping point. Knowing the protocols of your selected taxi service is essential to ensuring you stay safe whenever an algorithm takes the wheel.
If your robotaxi does get in an incident, treat the crash like you would any other car accident. Observe standard safety precautions and call 911 if you or anyone else is seriously injured. For the most part, your robotaxi should automatically contact its support service to help manage the situation. However, if the service fails to reach out, contact the company via their app to initiate its accident protocol.