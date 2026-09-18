The Street Fighter movie popcorn bucket is gloriously goofy

While it's been a good year at the box office for film studios and theaters, things were looking dire for a while after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue remained low even after lockdown measures lifted as more folks simply waited for films to hit streaming services. One of the strategies theater chains embraced to entice people back to watching films on the big screen (or prompt more avid moviegoers to spend extra cash) was to create elaborate, collectible popcorn buckets.

We've seen several fun popcorn buckets over the last few years, including a Yoshi one for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The Street Fighter popcorn bucket might be the best and silliest one yet.

Those who are seeing the movie at an AMC theater might be able to pick up a bucket in the shape of Guile's unmistakable, gravity-defying flattop hair. You can even wear the bucket on your head, which I'm sure won't be annoying for the people sitting behind you in the theater. WWE star Cody Rhodes, who plays Guile in the latest adaptation, demonstrated the skull cap in a social media post.

Like the most recent trailer, the bucket is fun and goofy, exactly like a Street Fighter film should be. Also, for what it's worth, I just learned that Guile's original design and hairstyle from the games is based on characters from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Street Fighter will hit theaters on October 16.