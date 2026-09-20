7 ways to get free movies and TV channels on your smart TV

With how many paid streaming services there are, you'd be forgiven for thinking you have to pay to watch high-quality movies and TV. But thankfully, this isn't the case at all. If you look around a bit, you'll find tons of free streaming options with more than you could ever hope to watch. Most provide two formats: a standard on-demand library to choose from, alongside a channel-surfing experience that mimics the old days of cable.

Each of the below services has an app for most major TV platforms, so you can watch without having to mess around with casting. Their catalogs vary, so give them all a shot to see which ones you enjoy most. Keep in mind that since you're getting the content for free, most of these services show ads. Everyone's tolerance for these is different; try doing a few stretches or getting a drink while they run, and they shouldn't bother you much.

To make these selections, I surveyed the landscape of free streaming apps and chose the ones that offer apps for most smart TVs. I'll expand on this later.