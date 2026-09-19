Now Trump says he's creating an AI Force

As the industry calls for pumping the brakes on AI development, President Donald Trump is instead creating an "AI Force" and seeking a "czar" to run it. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would announce his pick to run the AI Force "in the near future." Trump's post didn't include concrete details on what this new agency would do, but the president compared the effort to the creation of the Space Force.

"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry," Trump wrote on his Truth Social post. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!"

Beyond announcing the creation of the AI Force, Trump also posted a poll looking to rebrand the term artificial intelligence into a "far more elegant and accurate description," like "extreme intelligence" or "supreme intelligence."

Trump's announcement serves a sharp contrast to what AI industry leaders have been calling for in recent days. A week ago, Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, published a lengthy proposal to curb the pace of AI development. Shortly after, CEOs from competing AI firms, like OpenAI and xAI, agreed with Amodei's call to pace the rate of development. However, Trump countered that hindering AI development in the US would allow for China to close in on the competition. The president is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart next week, with AI expected to be a major talking point.