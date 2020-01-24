Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Space Force
US Space Force logo unveiled with a clear Star Trek influence

Seen that somewhere before?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
40m ago in Space
Space Force

The president has been pushing to create a new military branch, dubbed Space Force, since 2018 and today tweeted out a logo for the department. The most noticeable part of the logo is right in the center, where a design that closely resembles Star Trek's arrowhead-style Starfleet insignia sits.

Air Force Space Command

However, the resemblance is less surprising once you see the logo of Air Force Space Command, which is the branch that is being rebranded as Space Force. It also featured the arrowhead and this just continues the trend -- no matter how shocking it may be, and how much it will cost to establish this new "department of the Air Force."

Source: Donald Trump (Twitter)
In this article: Air Force, Donald Trump, POTUS, space, Space Force, tomorrow
