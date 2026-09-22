Beats 360 vs AirPods Max 2: How do Apple's flagship headphones compare?

When you look at the new Beats 360, you can definitely see some inspiration from the AirPods Max 2. The ear cups can be rotated, the structural arch is made of stainless steel — which makes adjustments much smoother — and the headband is much more flexible. It looks quite different from other traditional Beats headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro. The iconic Beats logo is still on the side to remind you that this is a Beats product, though. But while the AirPods Max 2 is made of aluminum, the Beats 360 is mostly plastic.

There are pros and cons to this. The plastic makes the Beats 360 much lighter — they weigh 294 grams. The AirPods Max 2 weigh 386 grams, and you can definitely feel that on your head after a while. Wearing AirPods Max on a long flight can get quite uncomfortable after a while. Of course, maybe design matters more to you, and the AirPods Max clearly win in that regard. The aluminum makes them look much more premium than the Beats headphones.

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Another thing I really liked about the new Beats 360 is the case. They come in a fabric case that closes magnetically and keeps the headphones safe from dust and scratches. It's not fancy, but it works well. The AirPods Max 2 stick with that weird Smart Case that doesn't do much besides covering the ear cups, leaving the rest uncovered. Again, it comes down to a matter of design preference. Maybe you like to carry your headphones around like a handbag, but others might prefer to have a proper case to store them in.