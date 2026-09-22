Beats 360 vs AirPods Max 2: How do Apple's flagship headphones compare?
The Beats 360 and AirPods Max 2 share many features, but key differences remain.
Beats just announced its new Beats 360 headphones, and it's impossible not to compare them to the AirPods Max 2. Not only because, technically, they're both from Apple, but also because they share a lot of similarities. Both are over-ear headphones with a flexible headband and interchangeable ear cushions. Not only that, but both Beats and AirPods support Apple features like quick pairing, auto-device switching and Find My. So which one is actually better? Even though they are similar, there are some key differences you should keep in mind before choosing one over the other.
Similar design, but for different customers
When you look at the new Beats 360, you can definitely see some inspiration from the AirPods Max 2. The ear cups can be rotated, the structural arch is made of stainless steel — which makes adjustments much smoother — and the headband is much more flexible. It looks quite different from other traditional Beats headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro. The iconic Beats logo is still on the side to remind you that this is a Beats product, though. But while the AirPods Max 2 is made of aluminum, the Beats 360 is mostly plastic.
There are pros and cons to this. The plastic makes the Beats 360 much lighter — they weigh 294 grams. The AirPods Max 2 weigh 386 grams, and you can definitely feel that on your head after a while. Wearing AirPods Max on a long flight can get quite uncomfortable after a while. Of course, maybe design matters more to you, and the AirPods Max clearly win in that regard. The aluminum makes them look much more premium than the Beats headphones.
Another thing I really liked about the new Beats 360 is the case. They come in a fabric case that closes magnetically and keeps the headphones safe from dust and scratches. It's not fancy, but it works well. The AirPods Max 2 stick with that weird Smart Case that doesn't do much besides covering the ear cups, leaving the rest uncovered. Again, it comes down to a matter of design preference. Maybe you like to carry your headphones around like a handbag, but others might prefer to have a proper case to store them in.
Interchangeable ear cushions
One interesting aspect of the AirPods Max 2 is how Apple implemented interchangeable ear cushions. Removing them is as easy as gently pulling them off — they're held in place magnetically. Beats tried something similar with its new 360 headphones, but the mechanism isn't quite as seamless. It's not hard, but it requires you to twist the ear cushions to detach and reattach them. There isn't that fancy magnetic click you get with the AirPods.
On the other hand, the Beats 360 comes with two different types of ear cushions. There are performance cushions made of woven fabric that are ideal for workouts and everyday use, or you can get a pair of UltraPlush cushions that use the same material as classic Beats headphones. If your thing is mixing and matching colors, choosing different ones is a great way to give your headphones a unique look. Even the headband is interchangeable. AirPods come with a single cushion type made of fabric. You can also mix and match colors with the AirPods Max 2, but the headband isn't exactly user-replaceable.
Great audio quality on both of them
The most important aspect of headphones is certainly sound quality — especially when it comes to expensive models like these two. The truth is, for most people, the differences aren't that noticeable, though the AirPods Max 2 have a slight edge. Apple's headphones definitely sound a little clearer, louder and it's easier to distinguish each layer of sound with them. AirPods also have deeper bass than Beats, which is something many people might prefer. Still, it's not a night-and-day difference, and the overall audio quality of the Beats 360 is quite satisfying. The sound is well-balanced, and your music will sound great.
One downside of the new Beats headphones is that they lack lossless audio or wired audio passthrough. That's something you can do with the AirPods Max 2 using a USB-C cable. Not everyone really cares about this, but it does matter if you like to use your headphones corded sometimes.
When it comes to ANC, the AirPods Max 2 and Beats 360 don't disappoint. The experience is very similar between the two, with a slight edge for the AirPods because they have larger ear cups — which consequently seal your ears better against external noise. But the active noise cancellation on the Beats 360 is quite good, even in very noisy environments like inside an airplane cabin. While the Beats 360 are limited to having ANC on or off, the AirPods Max 2 feature Adaptive Audio. It's a middle ground that adjusts the noise cancellation so you can still hear a little of your surroundings — great for wearing them while walking down the street.
Smart features that set them apart
Since both pairs of headphones are made by Apple, you get a set of smart features for using them with your iPhone or Mac. These include quick pairing, hands-free Siri, Audio Sharing, Automatic Switching and Find My. But each of them also offers some unique features. With AirPods Max, you can also use Live Translation and Conversation Awareness to lower the volume when you're talking to someone. While Beats 360 lack these features, they pair easily with Android devices and also work with Google's Find My.
These minor differences come down to the chip inside them. The AirPods Max 2 use the H2 chip designed by Apple, which only ensures full support for Apple devices. Beats headphones have a custom chip designed to work with both iOS and Android. There's no "better" or "worse" here — it's just a matter of choosing which set of features you need most.
Battery and other specs
The Beats 360 headphones have a clear advantage in battery life. Beats promises 32 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, and that's exactly what I experienced. I spent 25 hours traveling from the US to Brazil, and they still had some battery life left when I got home. The battery life on the AirPods Max 2 isn't bad — Apple says they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. But if you plan to use your headphones on long trips, the Beats 360 are clearly the better choice here.
Both headphones have a USB-C port for charging and feature built-in microphones that are decent, but not perfect. There are also some differences when it comes to controls. Apple has opted for a more seamless approach, and although the AirPods Max 2 have buttons to pause songs or switch between ANC modes, most things happen automatically. Taking the AirPods Max off of your ears automatically pauses the music. The Beats 360 don't do that, and it's a much-missed feature. Also, the buttons for changing volume or switching between ANC modes on the Beats 360 can be quite confusing since they look very similar.
Which one should you get?
For the vast majority of people who are simply looking for good headphones, the new Beats 360 are a tempting option. They aren't as stylish as the AirPods Max 2, but they're good headphones with excellent ANC and decent build quality. Plus, they can get pretty fun with the different color combinations available. The Beats 360 are also better suited for people split between the Apple, Android and Windows ecosystems.
The AirPods Max 2 are great headphones, but they cost $549, while the Beats 360 cost $350. It's a huge price difference just to get a more premium design and a few extra features. But if that really matters to you and you're fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem, they won't disappoint.