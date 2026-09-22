Beats 360 review: Customizable headphones capable of double duty

While several previous Beats models have a similar overall look, the appearance of the Beats 360 is a huge departure for the company. Beats says its research showed an "overwhelming demand for customization," especially when it comes to interchangeable cushions. On these new headphones, the ear pads — really the entire ear cups — are removable with a twist. Each set of the Beats 360 comes with ear and head cushions that match the rest of the headphones, in five different colors.

There are also two types of cushions. The Beats 360 ships with Performance Knit fabric, a diamond-knit woven material designed to be soft, flexible and durable. This is the best option for the gym. Then there are the UltraPlush cushions: the same "soft, pillowy" feel from the Studio Pro model. This option is meant to be used for longer listening sessions and more general, everyday wear. Performance Knit ear and headband pads come in the same five colors as the headphones as additional purchases, with the addition of a sixth bright yellow "Volt" hue. The UltraPlush is only available separately from the Beats 360, and comes in just black or white (Cloud). Cushion Kits, as the company calls them, will cost you $50.

Whichever combination of cushions you pick, they affix to a new slimmed-down headband that's a bit reminiscent of the AirPods Max. Beats opted for a true wireless approach to the 360, so there's no cable running between the two sides; each one operates on its own with a separate battery, antenna and processing tech. The revamped headphones required a new acoustic architecture, which includes a custom-designed transducer with its own venting structure. The whole setup is surprisingly lightweight, but similar to previous Beats headphones, the clamping force becomes uncomfortable if you have a larger head like I do.

The Beats 360 has physical buttons for onboard controls, which are still a welcome sight in 2026. The listening mode and power buttons are on the left side while the volume rocker and play/pause controls are on the right. That play/pause button also handles skipping tracks and controlling calls, with double and triple clicks available for more tasks. The controls are as reliable as you'd expect with actual buttons instead of touch panels, but it can be difficult to quickly locate what you need with just your thumbs.

Three of the four buttons are slightly raised, but all to the same degree, so they're hard to tell apart by touch alone. The volume rocker is longer than the play/pause button, so there's that variation, but you'll need to memorize the locations before you can get at what you need quickly. The power button isn't raised, so good luck feeling around for it while you still have the headphones on. After a week of testing, I still can't reliably find it that way.