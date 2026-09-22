How Beats designed the Beats 360 headphones

It turns out that Schusser says these headphones are for everyone. "It's female, male, it's younger people, older people. It's pretty actually broad," he said. But of course, he sees that the mix-and-match trend plays better with young people. The idea is like having different pairs of sneakers, but this time with headphone ear cushions. "It almost feels like you have multiple headphones," he added.

This customization goes beyond colors. Beats is offering two different versions of the ear cushions: one is made of fabric and is perfect for working out, while the other is made of eco-friendly leather for a more stylish look. Think of it as changing your iPhone case depending on where you're going. Not everyone will care about this, but it's nice to have that option.

When Beats was designing the new headphones, it wanted to try something new without losing the brand's identity. Schusser told me that he still sees Beats' identity in the new product, from the fun colors to the iconic "b" logo on the sides.

"It still feels very Beats to me, even though it's a very new, innovative, sort of lighter sort of look," he said. In fact, the Beats 360 matches well with other products in the lineup, such as the Powerbeats Pro 2 and the company's iPhone cases — even though Beats isn't making cases for the iPhone 18 this year, which is a shame.