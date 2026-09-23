The pros and cons of using a password manager over an authenticator app

When it comes to keeping your online accounts safe and sound, two-factor authentication (2FA) has been a standard recommendation from security experts worldwide for years. As more and more people adopt 2FA, one question keeps coming up: Should you store your authentication codes inside your password manager or keep them in a dedicated authenticator app?

The idea that your login should rely on two separate factors is a fundamental security principle. Password managers offer one approach, while authenticator apps offer another. Each comes with real trade-offs that aren't always obvious at first glance. While they're both designed to protect you, they work in completely different ways.

Two-factor authentication is built on the simple idea that if someone steals your password, they still won't be able to get into your account without a second piece of proof of your identity. Some apps will send you a text message with a one-time-use code, some will make a number pop on your phone screen, a few will email you a code, while others will ask if you'd rather use a special code generated by an authenticator app.

A password manager, on the other hand, brings both factors into the same vault, trading some of that separation for convenience. Neither approach is wrong, and each reflects a different set of priorities, like how much friction you're willing to accept, how you manage devices and what you're most worried about losing access to. Understanding how these tools work, how they differ and what you need is the recipe for finding the right tool that fits your needs.