Sonos Beam Ultra review: A huge Atmos upgrade for $699

The first thing you'll notice about the Beam Ultra is that it looks like a more serious speaker than previous Beams, simply because it's a bit wider. Keep that in mind if an old Beam already takes up most of your TV stand. Otherwise, it has the same perforated metal design and it's still just 2.5 inches tall. It also weighs 6.35 pounds, just like the earlier models, despite its larger stature.

That more expansive case makes room for the Beam Ultra to be a much more capable speaker — especially since it now supports genuine Dolby Atmos, instead of just virtualizing immersive audio. It features five tweeters to emphasize mid-range dynamics (including two upward-firing tweeters for Atmos), four woofers for low-end power and nine amplifiers. In comparison, the second-gen Beam had a single center tweeter, four mid-woofers that handled both mid-range and low-end sound and three passive radiators to further emphasize bass performance.

Given its size, the Beam Ultra is best suited for TV's 55-inches and up. I used it alongside a 65" TCL set, and it nearly covered the entire width of the TV. The Beam can also be mounted, like most soundbars, but that may interfere with the upward-firing Atmos speakers depending on how you set it up. Atmos soundbars and speakers bounce sound off of your ceiling to work, a technique that requires a clear view of a flat ceiling. If you're placing the Beam Ultra in an enclosed space, you'll have to flip on the simulated Dolby Atmos mode, which works like the previous Beam.

Also like the last Beam, the Ultra includes a far-field microphone for virtual assistants and Sonos Control. You can flip it on and off with a physical switch in the rear of the device, in case you want a bit of extra privacy. Sonos still supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and while we'll never see direct Siri AI integration (which requires Apple's own chips), you can at least create Siri-powered automations with the new Sonos 27 software.

Sonos didn't go too wild with onboard controls. The Beam Ultra has capacitive buttons up top for play/pause, as well as jumping between the last and next tracks in your playlists. There's also a long groove for turning the volume up and down. Personally, I always turn those buttons off to avoid child or pet interference, but I can see how they'd be useful.

Sonos hasn't changed anything about the Beam Ultra's connectivity: It still connects to your TV's HDMI eARC port. That both delivers premium audio, and allows the soundbar to directly control your TV. If you've got a very old set, you can use the bundled HDMI to optical audio cable to get basic surround sound connectivity, but you'll lose Dolby Atmos support. Honestly, if your TV is old enough not to have eARC, you'd be far better off upgrading that before getting a premium soundbar.