Never use ChatGPT for these five tasks

The roster of people who have self-pwned by typing the wrong information into ChatGPT continues to grow. Samsung engineers, the acting director of America's cyber defense agency, self-represented litigants who provide citations to court cases that don't exist, a man who swapped table salt for sodium bromide after asking how to cut salt from his diet... the list is too long.

Even everyone's favorite all-lowercase techbro CEO Sam Altman concedes that what you're sharing with ChatGPT isn't privileged. Speaking to podcaster Theo Von in July 2025, he highlighted how courts could force OpenAI to hand over chats, calling it "very screwed up."

Tell a doctor, lawyer or therapist something and the law shields that conversation, but telling ChatGPT creates an audit trail. There's a non-zero risk here, given that ChatGPT chats have been subpoenaed, exposed by a share button, indexed by Google and preserved by a court order post-deletion — all in the last 18 months.

Sure, the chatbot is arguably a useful tool for research (check that case citations are real), coding (even the bugs ship), explaining concepts (there's no correlation between confidence and accuracy) and drafting (delete the prompt from your email before hitting send). But the areas below are where more than 900 million weekly users could create problems for themselves.

So to that end, don't use ChatGPT (or any other AI chatbot)...