How to get your cut of Apple's $250 million Siri settlement

U.S. Apple customers who purchased some iPhone models should submit claims for compensation for the company's delayed introduction of Apple Intelligence features it originally announced in June 2024. Payments could be worth $25 to $95 per device. To qualify, you must submit your claim by December 21, 2026.

Apple was hit with a class action lawsuit on the basis that people purchasing iPhones between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, did so believing it would ship Apple Intelligence sooner than it did. While not making an admission of guilt, the company agreed to a $250 million settlement to make up for those delays, which saw features delayed for release until fall 2025 and later.

Eligible customers should receive an estimated $25 for each qualifying device, though the actual amount paid may fall or rise in response to how many customers make successful claims. There is a maximum of $95 per qualifying device if few valid claims are made.

Apple's $250 million payment must also cover a range of deductions, principally for legal fees, taxes and admin.

What does the settlement cover?

The agreement extends to qualifying devices purchased in the U.S. only. That means customers in the UK, Canada, France and everywhere else are not covered.

Claimants must be able to prove they purchased the iPhone between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, that it was purchased for personal or business use, and that they are the original device purchaser.

Eligible models include: