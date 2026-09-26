Improve your Windows 11 experience by changing these settings

On a fresh install, Windows nags you with all sorts of "suggestions," which are mostly ads for other Microsoft products. You'll need to visit several places to disable them all. First, browse to Settings > Personalization > Start and disable Show recommendations for tips, shortcuts, new apps, and more to prevent apps the company wants you to use from appearing in your Start menu. To declutter the search panel and keep it focused on what's on your computer, move to Privacy & security > Search and disable Show search highlights.

Next, navigate back to Personalization > Lock screen to disable Get fun facts, tips, tricks, and more on your lock screen. Also, change the Personalize your lock screen dropdown away from Windows spotlight, remove any Widgets you don't use, and disable Suggest widgets for your lock screen to remove clutter. Disable all the toggles in Personalization > Device usage to avoid "recommendations" for various ways you might use your PC.

Offers and recommendations

Continuing on, go to Settings > Privacy & security > Recommendations & offers. In this panel, disable Personalized offers and Recommendations and offers in Settings to stop "offers" for other subscriptions. Finally, at System > Notifications, wait a moment for the list to populate under Notifications from apps and other senders. Change Sort by to Name for convenience, then scroll down to find Suggested and disable it. Then, scroll to the bottom, click Additional settings, and disable both checkboxes there.

That should take care of Windows 11's most obnoxious behavior. During this pass, it's also worth opening Settings > Apps > Installed apps and looking for any manufacturer-added bloatware you don't need. Some pre-installed apps can be useful, like those for updating drivers. But those that duplicate Windows functionality or are just free trials for cloud tools or security suites can go.