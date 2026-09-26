These Xbox players got GTA 6 for free the hard way

After so many years of waiting, the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally on the horizon. The game's pricing is pretty steep (albeit in line with AAA pricing norms of recent years) depending on what version you want. The Standard Edition retails for $80, and the Ultimate Edition is $100, which gives you access to a handful of exclusive cars, weapons and shops, as well as a few extra side activities. However, if you take advantage of the right Microsoft perks, you might be able to get the highly-anticipated title for free.

Multiple users on Reddit have shared success stories about free pre-ordered copies of GTA 6. Depending on the person, these have used slightly different methods: Financial_Specific24 got theirs by utilizing card points from the Xbox Mastercard, while user Automatic_Ad1665 got theirs solely through accruing Microsoft Rewards via everyday tasks.

The former method is much more straightforward: purchases with the card net you points, with the biggest gains coming from Microsoft Store purchases, streaming subscriptions and food delivery. It's not an advisable path for anyone who's not in a position to get a new credit card, since the reward categories are pretty limited. But the Microsoft Rewards route is a simple, risk-free way to get GTA 6 for free — or at least a greatly reduced price.