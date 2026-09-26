You can use your old laptop to make a smart home hub

Home Assistant can serve as the brains of a scattered collection of smart devices. It supports integrations for many popular services, including Philips Hue, Google Nest, Ring, Sonos and Ecobee.

Fair warning: Home Assistant isn't always the most user-friendly platform. It has a bit of a learning curve, and its interface probably isn't as intuitive as you'd like. (Although you could say the same for many native smart home apps.) But if you're open to some tinkering, you might find a lot to like.

Home Assistant makes the most sense if you have a mix of smart home devices from different brands that won't otherwise work together. (If yours is already working smoothly, this probably isn't for you.) In exchange for some setup friction, the software can ease your reliance on your devices' companion apps. Some of the platform's integrations do still rely on manufacturer accounts or cloud services, but others can run locally, bypassing company servers. Part of the appeal is taking back control of at least one corner your digital life from big tech companies.

Home Assistant supports automations, scenes, scripts and other features that help those devices work together. You can set a rule that turns on your coffee maker on when you dismiss your morning alarm or one that dims the lights and locks the doors when you start a movie. (Provided you have all the requisite smart home gear.) You will need to run Home Assistant on hardware that stays on all the time, but hey, it's not like that old laptop was doing anything else, right?