One problem with your iPhone's Always-On Display can easily be fixed

The iPhone's Always-On Display is a slick feature that lets you see important information at a glance without unlocking your phone. It keeps your customized Lock Screen dimmed but still visible, so you can quickly check the time, your notifications or other widgets. It's not a feature loved by every iPhone user, depending on the level of privacy you prefer and if you're OK with its impact on battery. But for many, it's a simple way to avoid picking up your phone every time you want to check something.

If you want to utilize Always-On Display but your Lock Screen continues to fully turn off, there are several potential causes, thankfully paired with easy solutions. First, note that not all iPhones are capable of the Always-On Display feature; the following models are:

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max

The Always-On Display is enabled by default, but you can toggle it by going to Settings > Display & Brightness > Always On Display. Make sure it's enabled before continuing.