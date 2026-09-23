Logitech's Yeti 2 brings the 17-year-old USB mic into the modern age
It adds a 3D proximity sensor, AI noise reduction and a 1.3-inch display.
Logitech is updating a classic. The Yeti 2 is a reimagined sequel to the original Blue Yeti USB microphone. Despite originally launching in 2009 (and spawning several offshoots), the OG Yeti is still a popular pick for podcasters, streamers and the like. The new model tries to modernize things with a 3D proximity sensor, AI-powered noise reduction and... an actual Yeti.
The Yeti 2's 3D proximity sensor is designed to make level and directional adjustments as brainless as possible. Logitech says it tracks your voice in space, automatically adjusting gain, EQ and pickup patterns as you move. Automatic gain and tracking are enabled out of the box.
Meanwhile, an onboard AI denoiser is designed to reduce unwanted background sounds like mouse clicks and keystrokes. If the whole package works as expected, this could make the mic friendlier for people who don't want to turn microphone levels into a hobby.
A Yeti for your Yeti
Speaking of friendly, meet your new pal, the Yeti, who lives on the mic's new 1.3-inch LED display. The mascot provides visual feedback on gain and directional patterns, aiming to make things more approachable. (I'm getting serious "Clippy for microphones" vibes.) As gimmicky as it may be, the mascot might make things easier to understand than a simple status light. If Yetis aren't your thing, custom avatars will be available through Logitech's G Hub software.
The mic has a redesigned three-capsule array, 24-bit / 48kHz recording, several directional modes and a headphone jack for monitoring. There's a capacitive mute button, a physical control dial and five stored presets.
The Logitech G Blue Yeti 2 is available now in black and white options. You can buy it for $160 from Logitech's website and third-party retail partners.