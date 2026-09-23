Logitech's Yeti 2 brings the 17-year-old USB mic into the modern age

Logitech is updating a classic. The Yeti 2 is a reimagined sequel to the original Blue Yeti USB microphone. Despite originally launching in 2009 (and spawning several offshoots), the OG Yeti is still a popular pick for podcasters, streamers and the like. The new model tries to modernize things with a 3D proximity sensor, AI-powered noise reduction and... an actual Yeti.

The Yeti 2's 3D proximity sensor is designed to make level and directional adjustments as brainless as possible. Logitech says it tracks your voice in space, automatically adjusting gain, EQ and pickup patterns as you move. Automatic gain and tracking are enabled out of the box.

Meanwhile, an onboard AI denoiser is designed to reduce unwanted background sounds like mouse clicks and keystrokes. If the whole package works as expected, this could make the mic friendlier for people who don't want to turn microphone levels into a hobby.